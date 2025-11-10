Stephen Jones makes strong statement on former Cowboys' star Micah Parsons
Following failed contract negotiations, the Dallas Cowboys made the decision to trade superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.
In exchange for Parsons, the Cowboys landed defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round draft picks. They used one of those first-round picks in their recent NFL trade deadline move to bring in another defensive tackle, Quinnen Williams.
While Dallas hopes Williams will make a difference, their defense has been awful throughout the first nine games of the season. That's led to a lot of criticism for moving on from Parsons, but executive vice president Stephen Jones says he's not interested in looking in the rearview mirror.
MORE: Cowboys announce plans to honor Marshawn Kneeland in upcoming games
Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan, saying Parsons is in the past and they're "fired up" about what's ahead of them.
“Micah is in our past. He’s a Green Bay Packer. We’re concerned about our future. … We’re fired up about (the future) and not about the past.”
Cowboys defense would still be struggling even with Micah Parsons
Jones is taking the right approach in moving forward. The Cowboys made their decision to trade Parsons and now need to look toward the future.
MORE: NFC East power rankings: Cowboys gain ground during Week 10 bye
That said, the narrative that Dallas would be significantly better with Parsons is tough to buy into. Parsons is an elite pass rusher, but as we saw in Week 9 when the Cowboys generated pressure on nearly every snap against the Arizona Cardinals, their secondary still couldn't cover anyone.
Jacoby Brissett took advantage by putting up one of the best performances of his career. Adding Parsons to mix might have led to a couple more sacks, but he wouldn't be able to eliminate the massive holes in zone coverage that opposing quarterbacks have exploited all year.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys who deserve more snaps in the second half of the season
Cowboys midseason report card justifies NFL trade deadline activity
All NFL teams to honor Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland with powerful message in Week 10
Updated NFC playoff picture shows just how much ground Cowboys must cover
Analyst reveals Cowboys' top remaining need following NFL trade deadline
Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries