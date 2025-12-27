Numbers say opposing QBs are feasting when testing Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs

There’s bad, there’s historically bad, and then there’s where Trevon Diggs’ coverage numbers are heading this season.

Once seen as a centerpiece of the Dallas Cowboys' defense, Diggs is suddenly the weakest link in a terrible secondary. Diggs has been on the wrong side of multiple big plays, beginning with a Week 2 shootout where he couldn't stop Malik Nabers or Wan'Dale Robinson in a 40-37 overtime win.

Diggs was eventually benched for his poor play, and spent several weeks on the IR with the coaching staff believing he needed more time to get his surgically-repaired knee back to 100 percent. With DaRon Bland heading to the IR with a foot injury, Diggs returned in Week 16, but hasn't done any better in coverage.

It's so bad that Diggs is just two points away from giving up a perfect passer rating when targeted by opposing quarterbacks. His 156.3 rating is 20 points higher than the second-worst performer, Deonte Banks of the New York Giants, who is giving up a rating of 136.3.

Trevon Diggs has allowed a 156.3 passer rating in coverage in 2025, the highest among 616 cornerbacks with at least 20 targets in a season since 2020.



A perfect passer rating is 158.3. The next highest allowed this season is 136.3 (Deonte Banks).



Trevon Diggs not expected to return in 2026

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs reacts following a play against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Diggs signed a five-year extension in 2023, keeping him under contract through 2028. That said, there's almost no scenario where Diggs returns to the team in 2026.

Cutting him would eat up $5.8 million in dead money, but would free up more than $12 million, according to Over the Cap. At this point, it feels like a move that has to be made.

The Cowboys need to get their defense figured out, and Diggs has not only been struggling, but he's also been at odds with the front office and coaching staff. Regardless of the reasons for their discord, Dallas has to hit the reset button with players who want to contribute to the culture Brian Schottenheimer is building.

