Updated 2026 NFL draft order following Dallas Cowboys' Week 8 embarrassment
Week 8 of the 2025-26 NFL season is in the books, and there were plenty of surprises around the league. For the Dallas Cowboys, that surprise was unfortunately a 44-24 beatdown delivered by the Denver Broncos at Mile High.
Dallas watched its momentum come to a screeching halt after the embarrassing loss, and now sets the team up for a crucial Monday Night Football showdown with the Arizona Cardinals next week.
If Dallas wins, the team is still firmly in the mix. If they suffer another loss, the Cowboys may want to start turning their attention toward the 2026 NFL Draft, where they will have two first-round picks to address the team's glaring defensive issues.
When would the team be on the clock if the draft were to be held today?
With the Cowboys' original first-round pick, the pick is on the edge of the top 15. With the Cowboys' pick that came from the Green Bay Packers in the Micah Parsons trade, it's currently No. 31, so a glorified high second-round selection.
It will be interesting to see how the Cowboys decide to use their draft capital before the trade deadline or on draft day, but something has to be done.
Currently, the New York Jets remain in the driver's seat for the No. 1 overall pick, despite picking up their first win of the season on Sunday afternoon.
A full look at the current 2026 NFL Draft order as we prepare for the holidays can be seen below.
Updated 2026 NFL Draft order following Sunday's Week 8 games
- New Orleans (1-7)
- New York Jets (1-7)
- Tennessee (1-7)
- Cleveland (2-6)
- Miami (2-6)
- New York Giants (2-6)
- Baltimore (2-5)
- Las Vegas (2-5)
- Arizona (2-5)
- Cincinnati (3-5)
- Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta - 3-4)
- Washington (3-4)
- Minnesota (3-4)
- Houston (3-4)
- Dallas (3-4-1)
- Carolina (4-4)
- Chicago (4-3)
- Kansas City (4-3)
- Pittsburgh (4-3)
- Cleveland (via Jacksonville - 4-3)
- San Francisco (5-3)
- Los Angeles Chargers (5-3)
- Los Angeles Rams (5-2)
- Detroit (5-2)
- Buffalo (5-2)
- Seattle (5-2)
- Denver (6-2)
- Tampa Bay (6-2)
- New England (6-2)
- Philadelphia (6-2)
- Dallas (via Green Bay - 5-1-1)
- Indianapolis (7-1)
The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.
