Updated Dallas Cowboys NFL Playoff picture after Eagles' Week 14 collapse

The Dallas Cowboys had a disappointing setback at the beginning of Week 14, suffering a Thursday Night Football loss to the Detroit Lions, but the week of NFL action was capped off with a lifeline for America's Team.

Dallas remains alive in the playoff picture, with an opportunity to sneak into first place in the NFC East, but the team needed some help along the way.

In the Week 14 finale, the Cowboys got just that when the Los Angeles Chargers edged out the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in an overtime thriller.

MORE: CeeDee Lamb gets optimistic concussion update from Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer



With the result, the Cowboys now just sit 1.5 games out of the NFC East with four games remaining on the schedule.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the second half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

If the Cowboys win out and the Eagles drop two of their remaining games over the final month of the season, Dallas would punch its ticket to the postseason with the NFC East crown.

Dallas has one of the most favorable schedules down the stretch, while the Eagles face some tough competition, including a meeting with the Buffalo Bills, that could have the divisional race going down to the wire, so buckle up.

A full look at the Cowboys' and Eagles' remaining regular season schedules can be seen below.

MORE: George Pickens got brutally honest with Cowboys coach about Week 14 struggles



Dallas Cowboys' remaining schedule

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott walks off the field after a 44-30 loss at Ford Field in Detroit | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 15: Minnesota Vikings @ Dallas Cowboys | Sunday, December 14 | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC/Peacock

Week 16: Los Angeles Chargers @ Dallas Cowboys | Sunday, December 21 | 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX

Week 17: Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Commanders | Thursday, December 25 | 1:00 p.m. ET | Netflix

Week 18: Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants | Sunday, January 4 | FLEX GAME

MORE: Dallas Cowboys star Tyler Smith has clear goal for Christmas



Philadelphia Eagles' remaining schedule

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts looks on in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Week 15: Las Vegas Raiders @ Philadelphia Eagles | Sunday, December 14 | 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX

Week 16: Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Commanders | Saturday, December 20 | 5:00 p.m. ET | FOX

Week 17: Philadelphia Eagles @ Buffalo Bills | Sunday, December 28 | 4:25 p.m. ET | FOX

Week 18: Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles | Sunday, January 4 | FLEX GAME

Cowboys-Vikings opening Week 15 odds paint promising picture for Dallas

New Dallas Cowboys 2026 NFL mock draft lands team elite RB, star EDGE

Dak Prescott gets unfairly harsh grade following Cowboys' Week 14 loss

Updated 2026 NFL Draft order after Week 14 games returns Cowboys to top 15

Cowboys' Dak Prescott gets NFL MVP endorsement from unexpected source