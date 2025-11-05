Updated Dallas Cowboys salary cap space after NFL trade deadline
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones lived up to his "gambler" moniker at the NFL trade deadline, swinging two deals for standout players who immediately upgrade the level of talent on the defensive side of the ball.
The Cowboys added Cincinnati Bengals star linebacker Logan Wilson at the beginning of deadline day and capped it off by trading for New York Jets superstar Quinnen Williams.
Both players are under contract for the next few years, so the moves were not only to address the team's immediate issues on defense, but to position Dallas for building a more complete team in the future.
Entering the trade deadline, Dallas had the second-most salary cap space in the league with $31.5 million. With the additions of Wilson and WIlliams, the team is on the books for a bit more, but where does the team stand now that the deadline has passed?
Dallas still ranks in the top five of teams with the most available salary cap space with $21.1 million.
A team-by-team breakdown of where each team stands as we turn the page for Week 10 of the regular season can be seen below.
Available NFL salary cap space after trade deadline
Dallas has the fifth-most available cap space in the league following the NFL trade deadline, according to Spotrac.
The Cowboys trail the New England Patrionts ($54.5 million), Washington Commande(rs ($27.4 million), Cleveland Browns ($24.4 million), and Detroit Lions ($21.7 million).
New England Patriots $54.5 million
Washington Commanders $27.4 million
Cleveland Browns $24.4 million
Detroit Lions $21.7 million
Dallas Cowboys $21.1 million
San Francisco 49ers $20.7 million
Pittsburgh Steelers $20.4 million
Tennessee Titans $19.9 million
Carolina Panthers $19.8 million
New York Jets $18.7 million
Seattle Seahawks $18.6 million
Minnesota Vikings $16.4 million
Tampa Bay Buccaneers $16.3 million
Arizona Cardinals $16.1 million
New Orleans Saints $14.4 million
Baltimore Ravens $13.8 million
Las Vegas Raiders $13.2 million
Denver Broncos $12.7 million
Cincinnati Bengals $12 million
Green Bay Packers $10.6 million
Philadelphia Eagles $9.9 million
Los Angeles Rams $9.7 million
Houston Texans $9.2 million
Jacksonville Jaguars $6.3 million
Chicago Bears $6 million
New York Giants $5.5 million
Miami Dolphins $5.4 million
Atlanta Falcons $4.9 million
Buffalo Bills $3.6 million
Kansas City Chiefs $3.3 million
Indianapolis Colts $2.8 million
Los Angeles Chargers $2.2 million
