Updated Dallas Cowboys salary cap space after NFL trade deadline

The Dallas Cowboys made two moves at the NFL trade deadline to address the team's defensive woes, but what does it mean for the team's salary cap space?

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the sidelines before the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the sidelines before the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones lived up to his "gambler" moniker at the NFL trade deadline, swinging two deals for standout players who immediately upgrade the level of talent on the defensive side of the ball.

The Cowboys added Cincinnati Bengals star linebacker Logan Wilson at the beginning of deadline day and capped it off by trading for New York Jets superstar Quinnen Williams.

Both players are under contract for the next few years, so the moves were not only to address the team's immediate issues on defense, but to position Dallas for building a more complete team in the future.

Entering the trade deadline, Dallas had the second-most salary cap space in the league with $31.5 million. With the additions of Wilson and WIlliams, the team is on the books for a bit more, but where does the team stand now that the deadline has passed?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stands on the field prior to a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stands on the field prior to a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Dallas still ranks in the top five of teams with the most available salary cap space with $21.1 million.

A team-by-team breakdown of where each team stands as we turn the page for Week 10 of the regular season can be seen below.

Available NFL salary cap space after trade deadline

The NFL shield logo at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The NFL shield logo at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dallas has the fifth-most available cap space in the league following the NFL trade deadline, according to Spotrac.

The Cowboys trail the New England Patrionts ($54.5 million), Washington Commande(rs ($27.4 million), Cleveland Browns ($24.4 million), and Detroit Lions ($21.7 million).

New England Patriots $54.5 million

Washington Commanders $27.4 million

Cleveland Browns $24.4 million

Detroit Lions $21.7 million

Dallas Cowboys $21.1 million

San Francisco 49ers $20.7 million

Pittsburgh Steelers $20.4 million

Tennessee Titans $19.9 million

Carolina Panthers $19.8 million

New York Jets $18.7 million

Seattle Seahawks $18.6 million

Minnesota Vikings $16.4 million

Tampa Bay Buccaneers $16.3 million

Arizona Cardinals $16.1 million

New Orleans Saints $14.4 million

Baltimore Ravens $13.8 million

Las Vegas Raiders $13.2 million

Denver Broncos $12.7 million

Cincinnati Bengals $12 million

Green Bay Packers $10.6 million

Philadelphia Eagles $9.9 million

Los Angeles Rams $9.7 million

Houston Texans $9.2 million

Jacksonville Jaguars $6.3 million

Chicago Bears $6 million

New York Giants $5.5 million

Miami Dolphins $5.4 million

Atlanta Falcons $4.9 million

Buffalo Bills $3.6 million

Kansas City Chiefs $3.3 million

Indianapolis Colts $2.8 million

Los Angeles Chargers $2.2 million

