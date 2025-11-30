Cowboys WR trolls Dak Prescott with custom gift over Egg Bowl rivalry
The Dallas Cowboys returned to the team facility on Sunday afternoon after two days off following their big Thanksgiving win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Dallas is set to begin preparations for a Thursday Night Football clash with the Detroit Lions to kick off Week 14 in a matter of days, and the vibes are immaculate as the team enters December on a three-game winning streak.
When the team arrived at the locker room, it was all smiles for star quarterback Dak Prescott, but not for any reason you may think.
MORE: Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown trolls college rival after huge upset on Dallas' day off
Prescott was laughing because he discovered a custom gift from wide receiver Jonathan Mingo in his locker. Prescott starred at Mississippi State, while Mingo was a standout for Ole Miss. Their two alma maters clashed in the Egg Bowl during college football's Rivalry Weekend, with Mingo's Rebels coming out on top.
That's why Mingo decided to get Prescott his own custom Ole Miss jersey.
That is some quality trolling from the third-year pass catcher, and is another reminder that college rivalries run deep -- even if it is all fun and games in the locker room.
We'll have to see if Prescott and Mingo agreed to any sort of bet that would result in Prescott wearing that custom jersey on gameday when the Cowboys pull up to Ford Field on Thursday night.
Or maybe Prescott will just have to ask Mingo about Lane Kiffin to get his own jokes in.
MORE: 3x Super Bowl winner says Cowboys remind him of another championship team
Mingo waiting for a chance
Mingo joined the Cowboys last season at the NFL trade deadline, after Dallas sent a 2025 fourth-round pick and seventh-round selection to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for the former second-round pick.
The move was highly scrutinized at the time, and Mingo has yet to make an impact in Dallas. Last season, Mingo hauled in five catches for 46 yards while playing with backup quarterback Cooper Rush due to Prescott's season-ending hamstring injury.
This season, Mingo began the season on injured reserve after suffering a sprained posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) during the preseason. Mingo was active for the team's Week 12 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, but did not record a catch. He was inactive for the team's Thanksgiving win against the Chiefs.
Mingo is still waiting for an opportunity to prove he has what it takes to carve out a role in the Cowboys' explosive offense, so we'll have to see if that comes at any point during the team's crucial upcoming stretch where it hopes to make a playoff push.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys-Lions opening Week 14 odds continue underestimating Dallas
Matt Eberflus has been true catalyst behind Cowboys’ 3-game surge
Brian Schottenheimer shares secret to making Cowboys hottest team in NFL
George Pickens' projected contract, salary ranks in NFL's top 10 highest-paid WRs
Dak Prescott sees unlimited potential for Cowboys amid improbable run
Meet Camille Sturdivant: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc
Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.comFollow jnsanchez