The Dallas Cowboys' disastrous season is coming to an end on Sunday afternoon, with a Week 18 showdown against the division rival New York Giants.

Unfortunately for Dallas, tempers flared during the second half after the Giants took a two score lead.

Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart found running back Tyron Tracy Jr on a 13-yard completion for the score, before the two teams nearly came to blows.

After a scrum in the middle of the field, Cowboys standout Donovan Ezeiruaku saw his rookie campaign come to an early end by getting ejected for removing the helmet of a Giants player.

Week 18 fight! Helmets coming off between Cowboys and Giants, you love to see it pic.twitter.com/HlIoOvmddK — Rate the Refs (@Rate_the_Refs) January 4, 2026

The play perfectly sums up the Cowboys' season, which has been plagued by unforced errors and a lack of discipline.

Ezeiruaku, who had a sack taken away in the first half because of a penalty, finishes his rookie season with 39 total tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble. He looks to be a valuable piece of the Cowboys' defense moving into the future.

Ezeiruaku wasn't the only Cowboys star to watch their season end early, either, though Dak Prescott's removal from the game was a coach's decision after halftime. Backup quarterback Joe Milton III got the ball for the final two quarters of the game.

We'll have to see if Milton can pull off the comeback to end the season on a high note.

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants TV & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III reacts during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Date: Sunday, January 4

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Venue: MetLife Stadium

TV Channel: FOX

Betting Odds: Cowboys -3.5 | O/U: 49.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

