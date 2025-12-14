Is Trevon Diggs playing vs Vikings? Dallas Cowboys CB status set

The Dallas Cowboys will take the field under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football in Week 15, welcoming the Minnesota Vikings to AT&T Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

When the team returns to action, it will be facing off against the star-studded wide receiver duo of Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

Unfortunately, the team will be without the services of All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs.

Earlier this year, Diggs was placed on injured reserve due to a nagging knee injury and a mysterious concussion, and has been working to return after the team activated his 21-day practice window.

However, Diggs was not activated from IR for Week 14 against the Detroit Lions, despite promising signs throughout the week. Ahead of Week 15, there were again some questions thanks to head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who had an ominous way of skirting around whether Diggs would be on the field against the Minnesota Vikings.

On Saturday, it was revealed that Diggs will not be activated for the crucial game.

The Cowboys now have an important decision to make, with the deadline to activate Diggs to the active roster set for December 20. If Diggs is not activated, he will revert to injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

Diggs' future with the Cowboys past this season remains up in the air, with the writing on the wall appearing to indicate the two sides may part ways.

With the fractured relationship between Diggs and the front office, it may be best for both sides to get a fresh start.

Diggs has played in just 19 of 42 Cowboys games since signing his five-year, $97 million extension with the team.

The Cowboys enter Sunday night's game as solid 5.5-point favorites over the visiting Vikings.

