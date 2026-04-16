There has been plenty of smoke to the fire that the Dallas Cowboys will trade up in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, but one insider is pumping the brakes on that narrative completely.

Not only do we have prominent draft experts like ESPN's Mel Kiper and The Athletic's Dane Brugler projecting a trade up from No. 12 to No. 6, but there have been no shortage of rumors and buzz linking Dallas to such a move, also.

But Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson is hearing differently. He says that, after speaking to "someone in Dallas," the Cowboys believe they can get two starters with their first-round picks, which obviously lends to the idea they don't want to trade up.

"I talked to someone in Dallas. Those two first-round picks, they feel like they can get contributing players for 2026," Robinson reported. "They feel good about getting two players."

A little cold water being throw on the idea of the #Cowboys moving up to No. 6 in a trade with the Browns, via @CharlesRobinson, who’s been plugged in with Dallas in the past.



(🎥: @ inside coverage podcast) pic.twitter.com/163aNfOvdZ — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) April 16, 2026

Of course, it's smokescreen season with just a week to go before the 2026 NFL Draft and this could be the Cowboys just trying to get this out there so they don't look desperate to move up and have teams trying to hold them up for a bigger package.

But, as is the case with all rumors when they come from a credible source, we can't completely rule this out, either.

Cowboys-Browns trade scenario

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The one suggested by both Kiper and Brugler has been one we have mentioned here ourselves: Dallas trades pick Nos. 12 and 20 to the Cleveland Browns for pick Nos. 6 and 39 (second round).

There is debate ongoing about if the Cowboys would have to throw in another pick in that deal because, according to the NFL Draft Trade Value Chart, Cleveland's selections (2,110) are worth more points than Dallas' (2,050 points), but the aforementioned four picks are the gist of the trade.

Depending on who the player is the Cowboys are trading up for (realistically, it would be Ohio State's Sonny Styles), this would be an ideal trade for Dallas because they would be getting a blue-chip player at No. 6 while also nabbing a second-round pick they don't have right now.

The thought process has been that players will be ranked so closely from around where the Cowboys are picking at No. 20 into the second round where they would end up after this trade that it doesn't really matter that Dallas would be moving that far back from its second first-round pick.

In a draft that isn't believed to be loaded with talent, that could very well be the case on a lot of teams' boards.

Who Cowboys could draft at 12 and 20

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Of course, different experts have different rankings, but guys who could be in range of the 12th pick that fit needs for Dallas include cornerbacks Mansoor Delane and Jermod McCoy, safeties Caleb Downs and Dillon Thieneman, who also may be around at No. 20, and edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr.

At No. 20, the Cowboys could have their pick of, safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, cornerback Chris Johnson, edge rushers Keldric Faulk, Zion Young, Ahkeem Mesidor and Cashius Howell, and linebackers Jacob Rodriguez and Anthony Hill.

With those two lists, the Cowboys would still be in good shape by sticking and picking in both spots, but we still believe trading up with the two first-rounders and grabbing No. 6 and that second-round pick from Cleveland is the most ideal scenario.

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