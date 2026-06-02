Post-June 1 Trade Candidates Dallas Cowboys Should Target For Remaining Needs

The post-June 1 frenzy began on Monday and the Dallas Cowboys should seriously consider getting in on the fun.

The New England Patriots acquired A.J. Brown in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams bolstered their Super Bowl chances with the trade for Myles Garrett.

With some very clear needs remaining, the Cowboys might be on the lookout for more help ahead of training camp next month.

With that in mind, here's a look at four players who could be on the trade block that the Cowboys should target.

Cardinals EDGE Josh Sweat

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sweat is rumored to be disgruntled in Arizona, and while it isn't clear why exactly that's the case, there remains a chance the Cardinals will move him.

The Cowboys have done a good job addressing edge rusher this offseason with the acquisitions of Rashan Gary via trade and Malachi Lawrence in the draft, but questions still remain.

Will Gary bounce back after a disappointing second half of 2025? Can Lawrence make an impact in his rookie year? Will Donovan Ezeiruaku take the next step in his career in 2026?

Acquiring Sweat, who had 12 sacks last season and is a proven impact player along the edge, would make the Cowboys less dependent on those three.

Cardinals RB Trey Benson

Arizona Cardinals running back Trey Benson. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cardinals surprisingly kept James Conner after a down year in 2025 and added both Tyler Allgeier in free agency and Jeremiyah Love in the 2026 NFL Draft.

With Benson also in the mix, it stands to reason the Cardinals will subtract from this group. Conner makes the most sense to trade considering his age and Arizona is in a rebuild, but the Cardinals might value his veteran leadership on a young team.

That makes Benson the next most expendable player from the group. While unproven, Benson can add strong competition for a running backs room that needs another depth option behind the team's starter, Javonte Williams.

Whether it's for Benson or Conner, the Cowboys should be putting in a call to Arizona.

Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte

New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Patriots finally completed the blockbuster trade for A.J. Brown on Monday and that likely means Boutte's days in New England are numbered, as Brown is expected to line up on the boundary opposite Romeo Doubs where Boutte was set to play.

The Cowboys have a fantastic one-two punch in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, but the jury is still out on No. 3 wide receiver Ryan Flournoy, and Dallas could use more competition for the depth spots behind those three.

Boutte is a solid candidate to add more competition for the WR3 and depth roles after posting a pair of 500-yard seasons since 2024.

Dolphins LB Jordyn Brooks

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Dolphins have been busy fast-tracking their rebuild in 2026 by unloading their best players and Brooks could theoretically be next.

Brooks is entering the final year of his contract and will turn 29 in October, so there's a good chance the Dolphins don't have him in their long-term plans.

Rumors have suggested the Cowboys were interested in Brooks at one point this offseason, so there's a basis for Dallas making this move. There's also logic behind it.

Despite making a few moves, the Cowboys don't exactly have a solidified linebackers room. DeMarvion Overshown has struggled to stay healthy, Jaishawn Barham is unproven and Dee Winters is probably best suited as a third linebacker rather than a starter. None of them have green dot experience, either.

Fresh off a first-team All-Pro selection, Brooks would be Dallas' best linebacker by default upon his arrival. He's elite against the run (92.0 Pro Football Focus run defense grade in 2025) and is a solid pass-rusher and tackler. The Cowboys ranked 23rd against the run last season, so Brooks would bolster that area.

The veteran could probably fill the green dot role, also.