All eyes are on the Dallas Cowboys entering the 2026 NFL Draft, thanks to the team and owner Jerry Jones holding two first-round picks on Thursday night.

Dallas has been rumored to make a potential splash with a trade-up, but all options are on the table in what should be an unpredictable night.

The Cowboys' first pick should land around 9:15 p.m. ET, barring a trade, while their second pick could come at 10:30 p.m. ET. It's going to be interesting to see how the draft board plays out and who Dallas decides to welcome to the franchise.

Thursday night's festivities kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday night, with live coverage on ABC, ESPN, and the NFL Network.

All of the information you need to watch the Cowboys' selections in the upcoming draft can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys' 2026 NFL Draft Picks Live Stream & Viewing Info

Jerry Jones on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Date: Thursday, April 23 through Saturday, April 25

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Info: ABC, ESPN. NFL Network

Live Stream: Stream 1 | Stream 2 | Stream 3

Your best bet for watching the draft via streaming is through Fubo TV. Fubo has a full slate of sports programming, including all of the major networks.

Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.

List Of Dallas Cowboys' 2026 NFL Draft Picks Entering Round 1

The video board with the NFL Draft logo at Acrisure Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round 1

Pick No. 12

Pick No. 20 (via Green Bay Packers)

Round 3

Pick No. 28 (92 overall, via San Francisco 49ers)

Round 4

Pick No. 12 (112 overall)

Round 5

Pick No. 12 (152 overall)

Pick No. 37 (177 overall, compensatory)

Pick No. 40 (180 overall, compensatory)

Round 7

Pick No. 2 (218 overall, via Tennessee Titans)

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —