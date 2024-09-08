Predicting the over/under for key Cowboy's players in fantasy football
The Dallas Cowboys are set to face the Cleveland Browns in their season opener, and fantasy football managers are eager to see how the team's key players will perform.
In this article, we'll break down the over/under projections for the Cowboys' top players using PPR scoring from the Sleeper Fantasy App.
QB Dak Prescott: O/U 16.87 Points
Over: Since the 49ers dismantled the Cowboys in Week 5 of last season, Prescott has exceeded this mark in 10 of his last 12 regular-season games
RB Rico Dowdle: O/U 7.12 points
Over: I like the over for Rico Dowdle, even though he's in a running back by committee. He stands out with his big-play ability, especially in PPR formats. I also expect him to get at least a couple of catches and well over 50 total yards from scrimmage
RB Ezekiel Elliott: O/U 8.86 Points
Under: Ezekiel Elliott at this point in his career is touchdown dependent and even if he gets a touchdown this week I could see him going under.
Jake Ferguson: O/U 10.73
Under by a little: Jake Ferguson remains a must-start option, depending on your tight end depth. However, I like him just under this projected number. That being said, he certainly has booming potential in Week 1.
WR CeeDee Lamb: O/U 17.85 Points
Over: CeeDee Lamb scored his first-ever NFL touchdown against the Browns, and I like his chances to do it again, nearly four years later.
WR Brandin Cooks: O/U 9.07 Points
Under: It's not that Brandin Cooks will get shut down, but the Cowboys simply have too many mouths to feed in this offense.
WR: Jalen Tolbert O/U 8.14 points
Over: I like Jalen Tolbert's chances this week. He’s been building solid chemistry with Prescott and presents a mismatch in red zone opportunities.
