Predicting the over/under for key Cowboy's players in fantasy football

In this article, we'll break down the over/under projections for the Cowboys' top players using PPR scoring from the Sleeper Fantasy App.

Koby Skillern

Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are set to face the Cleveland Browns in their season opener, and fantasy football managers are eager to see how the team's key players will perform.

QB Dak Prescott: O/U 16.87 Points

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) drops back to pass against Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett
Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Over: Since the 49ers dismantled the Cowboys in Week 5 of last season, Prescott has exceeded this mark in 10 of his last 12 regular-season games

RB Rico Dowdle: O/U 7.12 points

Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle (23) runs after a catch against the Washington Commanders
Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Over: I like the over for Rico Dowdle, even though he's in a running back by committee. He stands out with his big-play ability, especially in PPR formats. I also expect him to get at least a couple of catches and well over 50 total yards from scrimmage

MORE:Will McClay says Cowboys avoided RB in draft due to Rico Dowdle

RB Ezekiel Elliott: O/U 8.86 Points

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (15) during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California
Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Under: Ezekiel Elliott at this point in his career is touchdown dependent and even if he gets a touchdown this week I could see him going under.

Jake Ferguson: O/U 10.73

NFC tight end Jake Ferguson of the Dallas Cowboys makes a catch during the 2024 Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium.
Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Under by a little: Jake Ferguson remains a must-start option, depending on your tight end depth. However, I like him just under this projected number. That being said, he certainly has booming potential in Week 1.

WR CeeDee Lamb: O/U 17.85 Points

NFC wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) of the Dallas Cowboys before the 2024 Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium.
Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Over: CeeDee Lamb scored his first-ever NFL touchdown against the Browns, and I like his chances to do it again, nearly four years later.

WR Brandin Cooks: O/U 9.07 Points

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks (3) runs during training camp at the River Ridge
Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Under: It's not that Brandin Cooks will get shut down, but the Cowboys simply have too many mouths to feed in this offense.

WR: Jalen Tolbert O/U 8.14 points

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry (24) tackles Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (18) during the fourt
Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Over: I like Jalen Tolbert's chances this week. He’s been building solid chemistry with Prescott and presents a mismatch in red zone opportunities.

