All Dolphins

Dolphins 2024 Training Camp Preview: RB Chris Brooks

The second-year running back will try to earn a roster spot and a role on offense

Alain Poupart

Chris Brooks (35) breaks free for a big gain during the fourth quarter of the Dolphins' 70-20 victory against Denver at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens last season.
Chris Brooks (35) breaks free for a big gain during the fourth quarter of the Dolphins' 70-20 victory against Denver at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens last season. / Jim Rassol / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins keep adding speedsters at running back, selecting Jaylen Wright in the fourth round in 2024 after they selected De'Von Achane in the third round in 2023.

Another young player in the Dolphins running back room is Chris Brooks, who showed intriguing potential as a rookie in 2023 after making the team as a rookie free agent.

Brooks is the subject of our next installment in a series examining the players on the roster heading into the start of training camp, looking back at their 2023 season, how they joined the team, their contract status, and their outlook for the 2024.

CHRIS BROOKS, RB

Height: 6-1
Weight: 223 lbs.
Exp.: 2 Years
School: BYU
How Acquired: Rookie free agent, 2023

2023 in Review

Brooks was able to make the team last season by beating 2019 draft pick Myles Gaskin in part because of his special teams contributions, also because Jeff Wilson Jr. had to start the season on injured reserve, but also because of the potential he showed.

Brooks ended up appearing in nine games in 2023 and played mostly special teams, with 105 snaps in that part of the game and only 36 on offense.

When he did get some opportunities on offense, Brooks showed flashes, notably with his 53-yard run against Denver in the home opener in Week 3 and a tough, physical run toward the end of the Week 6 victory against the Carolina Panthers.

Brooks' season was interrupted by a stint on IR because of a leg injury that cost him eight games.

Contract/Cap Info

Brooks is in the second year of the three-year, $2.7 million contract he signed as a rookie free agent in 2023. His cap number for 2024 is only $916,000. He's set to become a restricted free agent in the 2026 offseason.

2024 Preview

With the arrival of Wright to join not only Achane but also Raheem Mostert coming off a career season, roster spots are going to be tough to earn at running back.

Along with the three above-mentioned players, all of whom will be on the 53-man roster, the Dolphins also have Jeff Wilson Jr. and Salvon Ahmed.

The best part to the roster for Brooks, who didn't take part in any of the offseason practices open to the media because of an undisclosed issue, again should be special teams, but he also could contribute in the running game because he's the biggest back on a roster that's heavy on speedy backs.

PREVIOUSLY IN THIS SERIES

-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: RB De'Von Achane

-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: RB Salvon Ahmed

-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: T Terron Armstead

-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: LB Shaquil Barrett

-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: WR Odell Beckham Jr.

-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: WR Braxton Berrios

-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: CB Ethan Bonner

-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OL Aaron Brewer

• Follow Alain Poupart on X/Twitter
• Check out the SI Dolphins YouTube Channel

Published
Alain Poupart

ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of AllDolphins.com and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News