Dolphins 2024 Training Camp Preview: RB Chris Brooks
The Miami Dolphins keep adding speedsters at running back, selecting Jaylen Wright in the fourth round in 2024 after they selected De'Von Achane in the third round in 2023.
Another young player in the Dolphins running back room is Chris Brooks, who showed intriguing potential as a rookie in 2023 after making the team as a rookie free agent.
Brooks is the subject of our next installment in a series examining the players on the roster heading into the start of training camp, looking back at their 2023 season, how they joined the team, their contract status, and their outlook for the 2024.
CHRIS BROOKS, RB
Height: 6-1
Weight: 223 lbs.
Exp.: 2 Years
School: BYU
How Acquired: Rookie free agent, 2023
2023 in Review
Brooks was able to make the team last season by beating 2019 draft pick Myles Gaskin in part because of his special teams contributions, also because Jeff Wilson Jr. had to start the season on injured reserve, but also because of the potential he showed.
Brooks ended up appearing in nine games in 2023 and played mostly special teams, with 105 snaps in that part of the game and only 36 on offense.
When he did get some opportunities on offense, Brooks showed flashes, notably with his 53-yard run against Denver in the home opener in Week 3 and a tough, physical run toward the end of the Week 6 victory against the Carolina Panthers.
Brooks' season was interrupted by a stint on IR because of a leg injury that cost him eight games.
Contract/Cap Info
Brooks is in the second year of the three-year, $2.7 million contract he signed as a rookie free agent in 2023. His cap number for 2024 is only $916,000. He's set to become a restricted free agent in the 2026 offseason.
2024 Preview
With the arrival of Wright to join not only Achane but also Raheem Mostert coming off a career season, roster spots are going to be tough to earn at running back.
Along with the three above-mentioned players, all of whom will be on the 53-man roster, the Dolphins also have Jeff Wilson Jr. and Salvon Ahmed.
The best part to the roster for Brooks, who didn't take part in any of the offseason practices open to the media because of an undisclosed issue, again should be special teams, but he also could contribute in the running game because he's the biggest back on a roster that's heavy on speedy backs.
