Dolphins 2025 Training Camp Preview: Cornerbacks
The Miami Dolphins were a major disappointment in 2024. The team missed the playoffs for the first time under head coach Mike McDaniel and took a step back in almost every way.
However, a new season brings new hope. The Dolphins had a different offseason than in the past, as they mostly stayed away from adding big names and instead focused on adding to positions they had neglected in the past (guard, defensive tackle, linebacker).
We won’t know whether Miami’s strategy will work until the season begins, but we do know the next step in that process is on July 22nd when veterans report for training camp.
This is the ninth part of our written position-by-position training camp preview for the Dolphins’ 2025 season. Each story will list every player from a specific position group, their stats from last season, and their outlook for 2025.
Let’s dive into the Dolphins’ cornerbacks.
Dolphins Cornerback Outlook
Kader Kohou
2024 Stats: 45 total tackles, 2 INTs, 8 passes defended, 1 forced fumble, 3 tackles for loss
Outlook: Kohou is the only player on this list who is guaranteed to be a starter in Week 1. He’s been a fairly reliable coverage option for the past three seasons, and he’s got some flexibility between playing outside and the slot.
The question for Kohou is whether he can go from a solid depth cornerback to a reliable CB1. Whether the Dolphins sign another veteran or not, it’s hard to imagine Kohou not starting the season as the team’s CB1.
Storm Duck
2024 Stats: 35 total tackles, 4 passes defended, 1 tackle for loss
Outlook: Duck was signed as a UDFA last offseason, and he ended up contributing quite a bit in 2024. Duck making the roster and seeing the field in a real way as a rookie is a huge win given his draft status.
That said, he’s got an opportunity to prove he can be a long-term option this offseason. Duck is likely the frontrunner to be one of the team’s starting outside cornerbacks. Besides Kohou, he’s the only player on this list who knows the scheme and saw meaningful snaps in 2024.
Duck’s tape was what you’d expect from a UDFA thrust into the lineup too early, but perhaps an offseason of development could turn him into a reliable enough option.
Cam Smith
2024 Stats: 16 total tackles
Outlook: This might be Cam Smith’s last chance to make an impact. The former second-round pick has spent too much time in the coaching doghouse and on the injury report in his first few seasons.
General manager Chris Grier said the team can no longer hold Smith’s hand, which is about as direct as Grier gets.
The good news for Smith is that the easiest path he’s ever had to making an impact. He’s arguably the team’s most naturally talented cornerback, which should give him a leg up on his competition.
While that’s true, Smith really is playing from behind at this point. Duck beat him out on the depth chart last year, and Smith’s injury prevented him from getting meaningful snaps down the stretch. We wouldn’t be shocked if Smith doesn’t make the 53-man roster.
Ethan Bonner
2024 Stats: 1 total tackle
Outlook: Bonner has been a training camp standout in the past, but he hasn’t been given much of an opportunity to play. He’s clearly fast, and he’s got some ball skills, but the former UDFA has been passed over quite a bit in recent seasons.
Bonner will get a chance to compete for playing time, but he’ll have plenty of competition.
Isaiah Johnson
2024 Stats: DNP
Outlook: Johnson is an incredibly alluring option. If the Dolphins are going to roll with young, unproven cornerbacks, why not give the one with elite length and good ball skills a shot?
Johnson had a nice camp last year before a preseason injury forced him to sit out the 2024 season. Like most of these cornerbacks, he’s on the roster bubble, but he does have a unique skill set compared to his contemporaries.
Kendall Sheffield
2024 Stats (Jets): 9 total tackles
Outlook: The Dolphins signed Sheffield after they brought him in as a tryout player during rookie minicamp. The former fourth-round pick of the Falcons hasn’t played much meaningful football in recent years, but he’s known for his top-end speed.
Our own Alain Poupart attended mandatory minicamp and said Sheffield stood out among the cornerback group, noting he thought Sheffield would be a starter if Miami had to play right now.
Artie Burns
2024 Stats (Seahawks): 4 total tackles, 3 passes defended
Outlook: Burns was signed from the Seahawks this offseason, and he’s mostly spent the past few years playing on special teams.
The Steelers selected Burns in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft out of Miami, and he just never lived up to that billing. He had some nice flashes for Seattle last season, but he might be more of a special teams option.
Ryan Cooper Jr.
2024 Stats (Seahawks): DNP
Outlook: The Dolphins have actually signed Ryan Cooper Jr. twice this offseason, bringing him back after initially releasing him. Clearly, they like his skill set at least a little bit, but there’s no NFL tape to go off of.
He profiles as a potential slot option, which is where he played a good bit at Oregon State. He’ll have to make the roster in the first place, but he could stick on the practice squad.
Jason Marshall Jr.
2024 College Stats (Florida): 20 total tackles, 4 passes defended, 2 tackles for loss
Outlook: Depending on how you value draft picks, there’s an argument that Marshall is the Dolphins’ most significant investment in cornerback this offseason.
Miami selected him in the fifth round after Marshall had an injury-riddled 2024 season. If you want some more hope for Marshall turning into a solid player, turn on his 2023 tape — it’s much better.
Overall, Marshall could sneak his way into the lineup with an impressive camp, but it’s more likely he ends up being a depth player.
BJ Adams
2024 Stats (UCF): 14 total tackles, 2 INTs, 2 passes defended
Outlook: Adams was signed as a UDFA this offseason after a solid final year with the Knights. He’s a bigger cornerback who projects well to man-coverage looks and can make plays at the catch point.
He’ll have a lot of bodies to climb over and will likely land on the practice squad if he doesn’t make the final roster.
Ethan Robinson
2024 Stats (Minnesota): 42 total tackles, 3 INTs, 9 passes defended
Outlook: Robinson is another UDFA signing from this year’s draft class, and he put up some good numbers for the Golden Gophers. It was his first year playing in a major conference after transferring from Bucknell.
Like Adams, Robinson will get a chance to compete for a final roster spot and could end up on the practice squad if he doesn’t make it.
