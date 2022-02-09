NFL Draft: Who is The Top Running Back?

There are a couple of running backs who could be the first one selected in the 2022 NFL Draft -- but who goes first? Click here to read more.

The NFL has proven to be a cyclical league in terms of scheme development and playstyle. With the recent years of defenses getting smaller to defend the pass, personnel departments have countered by drafting players on the offensive line and backfield primed with physicality.

Who Should be the First Running-back selected in the 2022 NFL Draft?

While the days of placing emphasis on a lead back and leveraging excessive draft capital on the running back position may be behind us, the position is still valuable, and this year's 2022 NFL Draft class has several who can fit the bill in the NFL. While teams may be able to find solid backs in later rounds, here are some of the ball carriers lobbying to be the first running back off the board:

Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M Is Isaiah Spiller the top running back in the 2022 NFL Draft? Many think so. What Makes Spiller the RB1? The Texas A&M Aggies leaned heavily on the production of running back Spiller during his tenure in College Station. Spiller is truly a do-it-all back with proven ability as a runner, pass catcher and protector. He has a power back frame but scat-back feet, and while his route tree was not overly versatile, he has soft hands and the ability to win against linebackers in space.

Beyond making defenders miss, what keeps a running back in on third down is reliability as a pass protector. Spiller is no slouch here and has stonewalled multiple blitzers while showing adequate skill to chip and recognize rush packages. When describing Spiller's versatility, Anthony Corrente of Sports Illustrated stated: "He has experience both as a receiver and in pass protection which will only help keep him on the field." A strong 40 time could be the final checkmark that places Spiller atop NFL Draft boards.

Breece Hall, Iowa State Hall has plenty of fans, but is he the RB1? Can the talent level of Hall get him selected as the RB1? In a conference devoid of highly ranked defenses, Iowa State running back Hall was a large reason why, as he ran wild over opposing Big-12 teams. Hall is a typical between the tackles runner but has more juice than expected when exploring his tape. He makes defenders miss in the backfield with good ankle mobility and short-area quickness.

While he doesn't seem to be a pure burner, he has multiple big runs resulting in touchdowns. Some will point to the huge holes created by his offensive line as a crutch for his style, but his missed tackle rate shows otherwise. When describing some of Hall's abilities, Lance Zierlein of the NFL Network said: "His running style is willful when it needs to be, and he's adept at moving the chains on "got to have it" short-yardage carries." Evaluators may covet Hall's ability to create explosive plays combined with his size. Should he prove questions about his athleticism, Hall may be the first back taken in April.

Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State After a stellar season, should Walker be the first running back selected? After his tremendous season, where does Walker land in running back rankings? Unlike other top backs, Walker III is an electric runner who has some of the best lower body twitch in the class. Winner of the Doak Walker award for best running back in the nation in 2021, Walker III has rare physical traits. Anytime you can score six rushing touchdowns against a team that made it to the College Football Playoff, evaluators will take note. The Michigan defense was a big reason for the success seen by the Wolverines. Walker diced the defense and made defenders look out of sorts all year long.

Cole Thompson of Sports Illustrated described Walker's abilities saying: "One of the biggest strengths for Walker is his hands. Last season, he recorded just one fumble on 268 carries. Another key to his overall game is the ability to make defenders miss at the line of scrimmage."

There are some questions regarding his versatility and ability to endure NFL seasons. However, if a team with a strong zone running scheme feels he is the missing piece, there is a chance he comes out above the rest on draft weekend.

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated magazine, for FREE!

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 All-Star Game Measurements

NFL Draft All-Star Game Tracker

Combine | Senior Bowl | Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Hula Bowl | Cajun Bowl | CGS | Topical Bowl | HBCU Bowl | HBCU Combine

2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Info

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Latest Podcast Episodes