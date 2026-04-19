What Recent History Says About Drafting Jeremiyah Love in the Top 10

NFL Draft Tracker | 2026 NFL Draft Guides: Needs, Fits and Each Team’s Path to Success | NFL Draft RB Rankings 2026: Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price Headline the Position

Every year when the draft rolls around, teams typically claim they plan to pick the best player available, but Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love could test those plans this year. Love is expected to be a top-10 pick in the draft, but the big question surrounding him is whether it’s worth it for teams to take a back that high in the draft.

To some, Love is the best prospect in this year’s draft, a class notably lacking in top-end prospects. The Notre Dame product rushed for more than 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons to close out his college career, including a 1,372-yard rushing campaign in 2025.

Related: Why Jeremiyah Love is the NFL’s Next Superhero

When it comes to team building, running backs often aren’t a high priority—with many teams showing a track record of finding productive running backs much later in the draft.

As the 2026 NFL draft approaches and Love prepares to hear his name called, here’s a look back at how teams have recently fared after selecting a running back in the first 20 picks.

How have teams that took a running back high in the draft fared?

Since 2010, a total of 12 running backs have been taken in the top 20 of the draft. Those backs are:

Ashton Jeanty, Raiders (No. 6 pick, 2025)

Bijan Robinson, Falcons (No. 8 pick, 2023)

Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions (No. 12 pick, 2023)

Saquon Barkley, Giants (No. 2 pick, 2018)

Leonard Fournette, Jaguars (No. 4 pick, 2017)

Christian McCaffrey, Panthers (No. 8 pick, 2017)

Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys (No. 4 pick, 2016)

Todd Gurley, Rams (No. 10 pick, 2015)

Melvin Gordon, Chargers (No. 15 pick, 2015)

Trent Richardson, Browns (No. 3 pick, 2012)

C.J. Spiller, Bills (No. 9 pick, 2010)

Ryan Mathews, Chargers (No. 12 pick, 2010)

No team that drafted one of these running backs went on to win the Super Bowl with them on the roster. The Rams got the closest, reaching the Super Bowl in 2018 behind an All-Pro season from Todd Gurley. The Lions and Jaguars also went on deep playoff runs after drafting Jahmyr Gibbs and Leonard Fournette, and the Cowboys and Panthers made the playoffs with Ezekiel Elliott and Christian McCaffrey. The last running back drafted in the top 20 to win the Super Bowl with the team that drafted him was Reggie Bush, the Saints’ No. 2 pick in 2006 (he had 775 yards from scrimmage when they won in the ’09 season).

Several of these backs went on to experience even greater success with their next squads. Saquon Barkley rushed for 2,000 yards, became Offensive Player of the Year and won the Super Bowl in his first season with the Eagles. Fournette played a key role in the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl run in 2020, and McCaffrey won Offensive Player of the Year and led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2023.

It doesn’t help that the league’s two dynasties during this time—the Patriots and the Chiefs—leaned into Hall of Fame quarterback play over the running back (and also whiffed on their first-round running back picks; Sony Michel in New England and Clyde Edwards-Helaire in Kansas City). Other Super Bowl champions during this span, including the 2021 Rams, 2017 Eagles and 2015 Broncos also haven’t had particularly strong running games.

The running game has come back en vogue over the past few seasons with the Seahawks, Eagles and 49ers all relying on their rushing attacks to either reach or win the Super Bowl. A great ground game has also been pivotal for the success of teams such as the Bills, Lions and Bears in recent seasons. However, these attacks have primarily relied on a back acquired through free agency or via trade, or drafted in the second round or later. Perhaps the Falcons or Raiders could turn their fortunes around with Robinson and Jeanty playing key roles, but as of now, drafting a back early often doesn’t coincide with long-term team success.

Who could be successful if they drafted Jeremiyah Love?

Historically, teams that have a highly drafted running back have been most successful when they also have a great quarterback and/or a great defense, (albeit, that is of course the case for a lot of teams in general). The Ravens and Bears had all-time defenses when they won the Super Bowl with Jamal Lewis (No. 5 pick in 2000) and Walter Payton (No. 4 pick in 1975), respectively. The Cowboys’, Steelers’ and Packers’ dynasties all featured Hall of Fame running backs taken in the top 20, in Emmitt Smith, Franco Harris and Paul Hornung, as well as Hall of Fame quarterbacks and top-five defenses. Shocker! It takes a great team to win it all.

The issue is there is a reason teams are picking in the top 10. They typically aren’t very good and don’t always have the franchise quarterback. As seen last year with Jeanty, a great running back prospect isn’t enough to overcome poor circumstances and a poor offensive line. Since running backs usually have shorter primes than other positions, they aren’t always able to stick around for when the team that drafted them later becomes good.

The most obvious team that fits the above criteria would be the Chiefs, who hold the No. 9 pick, have a Hall of Fame quarterback in Patrick Mahomes and a great defensive coordinator in Steve Spagnuolo. But the Chiefs already added Kenneth Walker III this offseason and Love is not expected to fall that far. Even if the Chiefs didn’t bring in Walker and drafted Love, they still have a number of holes on the roster. The Ravens similarly fit the bill with a two-time MVP quarterback in Lamar Jackson and a rising defensive mind taking over as head coach in Jesse Minter. The Ravens, however, are also picking after Love is expected to come off the board and already have a future Hall of Fame running back in Derrick Henry.

Related: Jeremiyah Love Hints at Which Team He Would Prefer in the Draft

The Titans and Giants, who hold the No. 4 and No. 5 picks, are two teams that could draft Love. If both Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart live up to their potential, either could make for an elite pairing with Love. The Commanders at No. 7 also have a promising quarterback in Jayden Daniels and had a stellar running attack a season ago without a big-name back. Bringing in Love and having Daniels back healthy could make Washington’s offense scary, but prioritizing defense might be more important for a Washington squad that gave up the most yards in the NFL last season.

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