3 Potential Eagles Trade Chips That No One Is Talking About to Begin Week 9

To say the Eagles' season has not gone to plan would be putting it lightly.

As of Week 9, the Eagles sit at 2-6 after dropping six straight games for the first time since 2012. It's a streak that likely puts general manager Howie Roseman in the business of selling ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 10.

There are a number of obvious trade chips at his disposal. Cornerback Tariq Woolen could bring championship experience to a secondary and is playing on a one-year deal. Tight end Dallas Goedert could add a new element to a contending offense and will be a free agent at the end of the campaign.

Roseman has never been someone to take the obvious route, though. He will drop the hammer on a blockbuster deal or snag players flying under the radar if it improves his roster. The possibilities are endless.

Here's a look at the three Eagles trade chips that no one is talking about.

1. Nolan Smith, EDGE

Nolan Smith should be one of the most popular names at the trade deadline, yet his name has only just started floating around. The Georgia product has posted 15 tackles and four sacks across seven games in 2026. He recorded 10.5 sacks and two forced fumbles during his first three NFL seasons.

Philadelphia committed over $100 million to defensive end Jonathan Greenard, so he isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia has also reported that the Eagles "still really like Jalyx Hunt."

Hunt could prove to be more affordable in extension talks than Smith.

That leaves Smith expendable, especially considering his value. Philly picked up his fifth-year option. That means any team that acquires Smith would have him under contract for 2027 as well, with a projected affordable cap hit of $2.8 million, per Spotrac. A high-motor pro who can win with speed on the edge and squeeze running lanes should entice contenders.

That extra year gives Roseman a chance to be aggressive, so expect an asking price of a Day 2 pick.

2. Fred Johnson, OL

Offensive lineman Fred Johnson was an underrated part of Philly's Super Bowl run in 2024, starting six games when Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson battled injuries. He returned to the Eagles via trade to start eight more games in 2025 before being re-signed to a one-year deal in March of 2026.

Lane Johnson's abrupt retirement ahead of Week 5 opened a spot in the offensive line, but the Eagles opted to give rookie Markel Bell the nod. Philly has to see if he has the skills to stick around. As a result, Fred Johnson has only been on the field for 16 offensive snaps and 20 special teams snaps.

Johnson has proven he can step in at a moment's notice and will likely only require a seventh-round pick to acquire him. Roseman would be smart to get whatever he can for someone buried on the depth chart. That late-round pick could end up being what he needs to trade up in April.

It's worth a shot.

3. Byron Young, DT

Byron Young is likely better known for sharing a name with a prominent Rams pass rusher than for his contributions in Philly. The former Alabama star is a rotational piece at defensive tackle, playing 27% of the defensive snaps in 2026. He was on the field for 30% of defensive snaps in 2025.

Young has totaled 56 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 31 career games. He uses his large frame (6'3", 292 lbs) to be an anchor in run defense and drive linemen back in pass defense. It's worth noting he still has room for development at 25 years old, too.

Young will be a free agent next offseason.

Defensive tackle is becoming an incredibly important position in the NFL, and an injury can hinder a contender at any moment. Cheap players like Young should be getting more attention. Roseman could net another late-round pick, while opening up playing time for second-year pro Ty Robinson.

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