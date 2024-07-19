Atlanta Falcons Training Camp Preview: Continuity Key on Offensive Line
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons will arrive for training camp next Wednesday with an abundance of new faces in high places - but the offensive line can't relate.
In addition to head coach Raheem Morris, Atlanta's offense boasts new coordinator Zac Robinson and nine-figure quarterback Kirk Cousins, along with two new position coaches in Ike Hilliard (receivers) and Kevin Koger (tight end).
Yet on the offensive line, the Falcons return all five starters in Jake Matthews, Matthew Bergeron, Drew Dalman, Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary, several top reserves and position coach Dwayne Ledford.
Continuity is the name of the game up front - though plenty of questions exist.
Prior to Atlanta's voyage to training camp on July 24, Falcons on SI is previewing each position group.
Here's what to know about the Falcons' offensive line entering 2024 ...
Two-Deep Depth Chart
Left tackle: Jake Matthews, Tyler Vrabel
Left guard: Matthew Bergeron, Kyle Hinton
Center: Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil
Right guard: Chris Lindstrom, Jovaughn Gwyn
Right tackle: Kaleb McGary, Storm Norton*
*Norton is the favorite to be Atlanta's swing tackle. When McGary didn't participate in the final practice of mandatory minicamp, Norton entered the lineup, as he did last fall when McGary battled injuries. For this reason, Norton slots in at right tackle.
Biggest Questions
1. Can McGary find consistency?
Through the first three years of McGary's professional career, the Falcons thought they knew what they had - a stout run blocker who struggled in pass protection. The 2019 first-round pick had his fifth-year option declined in the spring of 2022, and he responded by flipping all narratives in the fall.
Across 17 starts in 2022, McGary earned an 86.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, including a 91.6 in run blocking, the second-best mark by an offensive tackle in the NFL. He allowed six sacks but still made strides as a pass blocker.
Atlanta rewarded McGary with a three-year, $34.5 million deal in March 2023, and he delivered an adequate return, surrendering only four sacks, four quarterback hits and 17 pressures in 14 games. He earned an overall grade of 75.5, and while his run blocking decreased to 76.5, he posted a career-best 69.5 mark in pass protection.
Now 29, McGary is looking for consistency. He had highs and lows last season, perhaps more than some expected after a breakout 2022 season. His final numbers proved impressive - and he's hoping to take another step forward this fall.
2. Does Bergeron experience second-year surge ... or slump?
After transitioning from college tackle to NFL guard, Bergeron immersed himself as a staple of Atlanta’s offense, playing more snaps - 1,139 - than any other member of the unit.
Bergeron’s first 10 games saw spurts of highs and lows, as he allowed 21 total pressures, six quarterback hits and four sacks while being called for three penalties, according to Pro Football Focus.
But after the Falcons’ bye week, the 6-5, 323-pounder starred, giving up just 12 pressures, two hits, a pair of sacks and earning only one penalty across seven games. For the season, Bergeron allowed 33 pressures on 632 pass blocking snaps, giving his opponents a pressure rate of just 5.2%.
Ledford and Morris spoke highly of Bergeron during the summer, noting the difficulty of kicking inside with little prior experience and playing at a high level as a rookie. Thus, expectations are high.
Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said he thinks Bergeron and Lindstrom can become the best guard duo in the NFL if Bergeron progresses as Atlanta thinks he will.
Often, players either take the patented second-year leap, or move the wrong direction in Year 2 after opponents figure them out. The Falcons expect Bergeron to fall into the former category - but he has to prove it on the field.
3. Is this Dalman's final year in Atlanta?
To a smaller degree, Dalman's career has resembled McGary's in that he was perhaps judged unfairly outside the building due to early-career struggles before enjoying a breakout campaign - which Dalman experienced last season.
After playing primarily on special teams as a fourth-round rookie in 2021, Dalman started all 17 games in 2022 but battled snap troubles and penalties. However, he thrived in 2023, ranking as PFF's No. 3 center, surrendering two sacks and six quarterback hits while registering an elite 90 overall run blocking grade, third best in the league.
The 25-year-old Dalman enters 2024 looking to show last year was merely the beginning of success, not a one-off fluke. He's made a strong impression on Morris, who dubbed the center a "psychopath" with tremendous attention to detail and work ethic.
But perhaps most importantly, Dalman is playing for his future. His rookie contract expires after this season, meaning he's set to become an unrestricted free agent. How well he plays this fall will ultimately dictate whether Atlanta wants him back, and at what price he's valued league-wide.
The Tennessee Titans gave former Denver Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry a four-year, $50-million deal in free agency last spring. Cushenberry has never had a season better than Dalman.
Apart from Dalman, the rest of the Falcons' starting offensive line is under contract through at least 2025. The conversation surrounding Dalman has shifted immensely overt the past year, and if he replicates last season's success, he'll cement himself as an integral piece to Atlanta's puzzle.
He just has to do it again - a battle that starts once pads come on during camp.
Extracurriculars
Matthews is unheralded, but nothing about his career says he should be. The 2014 first-round pick is entering his 11th year as Atlanta's blindside blocker. He's started 161 consecutive games, the most in franchise history and longest active streak in the NFL. He's the Falcons' ironman - and looks to extend his incredible feat another year.
Lindstrom is enjoying a streak of his own, but to a much smaller scale - two consecutive years of Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro nods. He's been Atlanta's lone offensive Pro Bowler each season and has emerged as one of the game's best guards.
Despite Robinson bringing some new concepts from his past offense with the Los Angeles Rams, Ledford said he hasn't had to teach many new things in the room. Most changes have to do with verbiage, not actual responsibilities, and the transition to a new scheme has been smooth thus far.
The Falcons will hold two open practices this fall, one July 27 and the other Aug. 2.