New Analysis Predicts Top NY Giants Rookies' Season Snap Counts
Over the last couple of offseasons, the New York Giants have invested a good chunk of money on free agents who could revive both the offense and defense. Still, there is a decent possibility the 2025 NFL Draft class will define the Joe Schoen/Brian Daboll era.
Big Blue is not going to successfully push through this rebuild unless a few of their rookies develop into reliable contributors, at a minimum. The organization is counting on them to fill key roles on the roster, so potential busts will produce catastrophic consequences.
The two incoming first-round picks are entrusted to be franchise pillars who can elevate the franchise for many years to come. And the Giants' Day 2 selections are supposed to offer solid production, perhaps even as soon as this year. If it is not clear by now, the stakes are high for this group.
Pro Football & Sports Network projected the snap countsof the team's first four draft picks. The amount of time these players spend on the field could very well determine the kind of impact they make for New York. Let's dive in and then weigh in.
Abdul Carter
PFSN's snap count prediction: 350-450
Even before the Giants grabbed the former Penn State star edge rusher at No. 3, many labeled him the most talented prospect in this year's draft. Although it is only training camp, he has given legions of fans reason to double down on that opinion.
Abdul Carter is a force of nature, exhibiting a tremendous blend of speed, agility, strength, and relentlessness this summer. He has the potential to launch the squad's pass-rushing unit to the league's top tier.
The Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year helped Penn State enjoy a landmark campaign, and eventually, the hope is that he will have a similar effect in the Meadowlands. He is in a somewhat unusual predicament, though.
While there are seemingly no qualms about his NFL preparedness, Carter may not have a clear path to a full-time pass-rusher role in his rookie campaign. A healthy Brian Burns is guaranteed a starting slot on the outside, and Kayvon Thibodeaux can make the biggest difference in that area as well. So, where does that leave the lauded newcomer?
He should be just fine. Carter's most important trait is arguably his versatility. He fared well as an off-ball linebacker at University Park before thriving on the edge last season. Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen may have to take advantage of that experience to roll out the 21-year-old regularly.
This team must treat Carter as a top priority. His value seems too immense to overlook. Therefore, PFSN's projected workload feels light.
QB Jaxson Dart
PFSN's snap count: 100-200
It is hard to downplay the significance of this topic. If the Giants decide to make a quarterback change during the 2025 season, it means the squad is struggling, and the Schoen/Daboll duo could be making a desperate attempt to save their jobs.
Jaxson Dart is progressing in camp and has frequently displayed his skills since joining the franchise, but the consensus is that he needs more time to learn the nuances that come with being an NFL quarterback. Russell Wilson will begin the new campaign at the top of the depth chart, with Jameis Winston possibly following him.
Dart is Daboll's golden boy, however. Moreover, he might just be the Giants' best hope at a meaningful future. This team will never reach a worthwhile ceiling if it does not identify a suitable long-term QB option. Therefore, if the playoffs are no longer attainable, it makes sense to give Dart some in-game reps.
I think Russell Wilson can do enough to keep the starting job for most of, if not the entire season. While New York still has plenty of riddles to solve on offense, a stout defense, coupled with the Wilson-Malik Nabers connection, could be enough to launch the Giants into the NFC Wild Card conversation.
The distractions surrounding Terry McLaurin and Micah Parsons, based on the Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys, respectively, only brighten the teams' prospects for success. By the time the Giants fall out of the postseason race, we could realistically be in the home stretch.
Even so, I think both Schoen and Daboll have too much riding on the Ole Miss alum not to place their trust in him. Oftentimes, desperation is a powerful factor in big decisions, and I think it will result in Dart meeting PFSN's 100-200 snap count range. But I do not see him surpassing it just yet.
IDL Darius Alexander
PFSN's snap count prediction: 250-300
There are rare cases in which a rookie who may not be completely ready to carry big responsibilities climbs the depth chart a little earlier than anticipated out of necessity. New York's defensive tackle predicament seems like one of those instances.
Three-time Pro Bowler Dexter Lawrence II unquestionably leads the group, but he requires a viable running mate. Veteran Rakeem Nunez-Roches did not fit that mold last season.
The 32-year-old posted a concerning 50.2 run defense grade in 15 games, according to Pro Football Focus. The Giants urgently need reinforcements to bottle up opposing rushing attacks, and unfortunately, Nunez-Roches does not inspire much optimism at this point in his career.
Darius Alexander does offer some hope, however. The third-rounder took a while to come into his own at Toledo, but he excelled in his final two years with the program. Alexander accumulated seven and a half sacks and 76 combined tackles during that span. He constantly subdued running backs, which is something New York failed to do last season.
Alexander tallied an amazing 91.1 run defense grade in 2024, per PFF. He has the athleticism and physicality to disrupt the backfield. Given the lack of depth at DT, the 24-year-old should receive ample chances to earn starting duties.
I foresee that happening early enough to push him past 300 snaps.
Can Cam Skattebo stay healthy?
PFSN's snap count: 150-200
Pro Football & Sports Network made these prognostications before the All-American running back suffered an injury setback at training camp. At that time, I would have confidently penciled him in for 250-plus snaps. Circumstances have changed, though.
Skattebo is battling what is believed to be a hamstring injury, which is serious enough to convince the Giants to sign veteran RB Jonathan Ward. If the former Arizona State powerhouse does manage to stay on the field for much of the campaign, he boasts the ability and intensity to complement Tyrone Tracy Jr’s skillset.
Skattebo led the Sun Devils to a thrilling 2024 season, amassing more than 2,300 yards from scrimmage and scoring 24 total touchdowns. He made big plays, bowled over defenders, and propelled the team to its first College Football Playoff appearance. He has a high motor and a high degree of skill.
Before sustaining his injury, Skattebo displayed his sure hands and violent running style at camp. His potential ascent is now on hold, however.
Following this complication, it could be much harder for the 23-year-old to establish himself as a key cog of this offense. Nevertheless, he has enough promise to get me on board for PFSN's projected snap count if he can be back by Week 5 of the season.
