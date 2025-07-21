Projecting First-year Roles for Each NY Giants 2025 Draft Pick
The New York Giants utilized seven selections in the 2025 NFL Draft to add to a retooled roster for this upcoming season. While a collection of the Giants’ rookies will likely be operating in reserve/special team roles, some will be expected to contribute immediately in a starter’s capacity.
Let’s run down a forecast for each of the team’s 2025 draft picks.
Edge Abdul Carter (Rotational Edge/Off-ball Linebacker)
Abdul Carter was regarded as college football’s best edge rusher a season ago at Penn State after leading the nation in tackles for loss (24) and accumulating 12 sacks through 16 games. It factored heavily into the Giants making him their third overall pick to team with Pro Bowl interior lineman Dexter Lawrence II, and edge rushers Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux.
It’s widely believed that Carter will likely be competing with Thibodeaux for every-down snaps on the outside. In the meantime, Carter will be moved around the defensive formation as he continues to acclimate to this level.
Carter can drop into coverage, a throwback to his days as an inside linebacker, but the best deployment of his skill set is going to be as a spoke in the team’s pass-rushing wheel.
QB Jaxson Dart (Third-string QB)
Although the Giants selected quarterback Jaxson Dart in the back half of the first round, there’s no expectation for the Ole Miss standout to start immediately.
He showed flashes throughout his college career of his mobility and quality arm talent, which helped him post a nation-best completion percentage (69.3), passing yardage total (4,279), and nearly 500 yards rushing (495).
The Giants signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston to short-term deals to maximize the team’s present as they pursue a playoff bid.
While Dart showed promise during OTAs and minicamp, head coach Brian Daboll has made it clear the team’s starter will be Wilson and the backup will be Winston.
An eventual promotion to QB2 wouldn’t be out of the question as the season moves along, especially if the coaches at some point want to be able to insert Dart into the game, even if it’s just in a mop-up role.
But as far as Dart becoming the starter, it appears that as of right now, that’s still a long way off.
DT Darius Alexander (Rotational Lineman)
Darius Alexander was a versatile interior lineman during his time at Toledo, wreaking havoc as a run stopper while also showing promise as a pass-rusher. Considering that a season ago, New York’s interior defensive line play regressed behind Lawrence, depth behind their Pro Bowl talent was paramount in free agency and the draft.
Across 293 snaps during his final college season, Alexander was third in FBS in run defense according to Pro Football Focus (90.3), trailing two 2025 first-round selections in Arizona Cardinals’ Walter Nolen and Cleveland Browns’ Mason Graham.
Alexander recorded 23 defensive stops compared to Graham’s 25 and Nolen’s 26, and had just three missed tackles compared to their one.
Outside of Lawrence last season, no Giants defensive lineman had a PFF run defense grade of at least 70. With the signings of players like Roy Robertson-Harris and Chauncey Golston, along with the drafting of Alexander, such ineptitude is likely to change.
Expect Alexander, assuming he’s able to practice after missing the spring with an undisclosed ailment, to factor himself into the lineup on a rotational basis throughout his rookie season as they try to find the best run defense partner alongside Lawrence.
RB Cam Skattebo (Short Yardage Back)
While the Giants discovered a diamond-in-the-rough versatile back in Tyrone Tracy, Jr., a season ago, they lacked a power rusher capable of finishing runs against stacked boxes.
Tracy and veteran Devin Singletary combined for 59 missed tackles and 863 yards after contact in 2024. Skattebo, in his final season at Arizona State, had, per PFF, 103 missed tackles forced and 1,202 yards after contact en route to a third-best 94.6 rushing grade in the FBS.
There’s no denying the obvious strength of Skattebo as a running back. His ability to create something out of nothing amongst immense defensive contact is why he was a needed addition to New York’s backfield.
That being said, Skattebo will have to demonstrate that he can pass the block at this level. Until such time, he’ll rest behind Singletary on the depth chart, though certainly a role as a short-yardage back could be a nice way for Skattebo to cut his teeth in this league.
OL Marcus Mbow (Backup Right Tackle)
It was no secret how porous the Giants' offensive line was a season ago, once injuries started taking a toll on the starters.
This past offseason, Joe Schoen made it a point to add depth at all the o-line positions, including young talent such as Marcus Mbow, who projects as the future at right tackle should the team move on from Jermaine Eluemunor after this season.
During his 36-game career at Purdue, Mbow played at right guard and right tackle. In his final season at Purdue, he played the tackle position full-time, surrendering a career-high 21 pressures and three sacks, according to PFF.
However, he posted a 78.0 run-blocking grade, and his versatility at being able to play guard or tackle should serve him well at this level.
TE Thomas Fidone II (Practice Squad)
No Giants draft pick chosen during the Schoen era has ever been cut from the roster only to land on the practice squad. Why might Thomas Fidone II be the first?
Simply put, he’s raw, having missed a chink of his college career due to injuries. Fidone has talent and tools with which to work, but it’s really difficult to see the Giants keeping four tight ends on the 53-man roster given how infrequently they’ve run 12- and 13-personnel.
Fidone’s path to the 53-man roster would come if there is an injury to one of Theo Johnson, Daniel Bellinger, or Chris Manhertz. He could also take Bellinger’s spot if the Giants decide to move on from him for one reason or another.
CB Korie Black (Special Teams)
Korie Black’s speed was highlighted at his Oklahoma State Pro Day, where scouts clocked him at 4.35. He started every game during his final season with Oklahoma State, but likely won’t be expected to do so with the Giants, who have a loaded secondary.
Black’s likely ticket to the roster is on special teams. In college, he gained experience as a punt gunner, so look for him to revisit that aspect of his game while working to fine-tune his skills at cornerback.
