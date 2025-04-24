This Three-Round Mock Draft Addresses Giants' Biggest Needs
The New York Giants have one playoff victory and just two winning campaigns in the last decade. A culture change is desperately needed.
A postseason berth should not be the standard that ownership demands heading into 2025, given the current crowdedness of the NFC. However, the franchise must reach a turning point. The best way to ensure that happens is through a successful NFL Draft.
The front office identified multiple players who made an immediate impact on the team last year, and it will have to do so again this week. Fourth-year general manager Joe Schoen should recognize the spots on the depth chart that require more reinforcements.
However, one cannot allow the draft board to dictate their entire decision-making process. Maximizing value and exercising strong judgment on the fly is essential at this stressful event.
Pro Football Network expects the Giants to pursue athleticism, upside, and versatility - all qualities befitting a consistently competitive squad. In a three-round mock draft, which was published on April 17, PFN predicts what Schoen will do.
With no time to waste, let's break down these four important picks, starting with the No. 3 overall selection and ending at No. 99.
Giants take the "unicorn" of the 2025 class
PFN projects the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns to grab quarterbacks Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, respectively, putting New York in an enjoyable yet challenging spot. Does the team set its sights on stellar edge rusher Abdul Carter? Or, does it go with someone who can help out in multiple areas?
Despite the Browns being the clear favorites to choose Travis Hunter at No. 2, this mock thinks the G-Men will land the cornerback/wide receiver at No. 3. The Heisman Trophy winner threatened to quit football if he is not allowed to play snaps on defense and offense, putting the team in a tricky situation.
If head coach Brian Daboll and his staff can reach a compromise that works for both sides, he will have one of the most unique talents in NFL history at his disposal.
Hunter totaled four interceptions and 11 pass breakups at Colorado last season. The Giants as a whole only picked off five passes (second-worst), and there is no telling how free-agent signing Paulson Adebo will return from a broken femur.
The former top recruit posted 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns in 13 games. New York's offense scored an unacceptable 16.1 points per game, ranking 31st in the league. Hunter could boost two vital aspects of a game plan, depending on the role or roles he occupies in the NFL.
Pro Football Network believes the two-time All-American has the ideal athleticism and ball skills to transform the franchise's identity. Assuming Travis Hunter is still available at No. 3, there is seemingly a decent shot the Giants feel the same way.
New York focuses on the offensive line in second round
With a possible generational talent in the Meadowlands, the organization takes a less flashy route and resumes its never-ending mission to bolster the offensive line.
There were signs of progress early last season before left tackle Andrew Thomas and others succumbed to injuries. This time, Schoen must prepare for the worst-case scenario.
Although the Giants are bringing back their starting unit from the 2024 campaign, they should add a depth piece who can develop into a stalwart in the trenches. A national champion, All-American, and three-time All-Big Ten selection sounds like an ideal candidate to carry such responsibilities.
Ohio State left guard Donovan Jackson could be an absolute steal at the beginning of Day 2. He has a powerful blend of strength, athleticism, and determination, as exhibited by his critical contributions to the Buckeyes' title season.
Jackson moved to left tackle after his fellow draft prospect Josh Simmons suffered a torn patellar tendon, and he rose to the occasion. While the 22-year-old is likely to play guard in the NFL, his experience manning the blind side could come in handy if Thomas endures more injury issues.
Even if all the starters retain their jobs, the Giants require a deeper O-line. This player is a logical fit.
"On the interior, Jackson has a perfect build," Pro Football Network noted. "He’s low-to-the-ground and hyper-dense at 6’4″, 315 pounds, with near-34″ arms.
"He has great lateral mobility, clean pass sets, forceful and active hands, power in both phases, and the core strength to absorb. With inbuilt security and versatility up front, as well as long-term upside, Jackson is a great prospect to invest in."
Big Blue finally looks for a long-term answer at quarterback
With the No. 65 pick, the first of two third-rounders, PFN has Joe Schoen finally selecting a QB in the NFL Draft. And he is among the most intriguing and polarizing ones in the prospect pool.
Alabama's Jalen Milroe boasts pro-caliber mobility and arm strength, but his pocket presence and fundamental soundness are lacking. He particularly struggled during his redshirt junior season, completing just 64.3% of his passes for 2,844 yards, while throwing 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Put simply, Milroe does not look ready to start at the next level. And that is perfectly fine with the Giants, who signed both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston to their QB room this offseason. The Second-Team All-SEC selection can hone his skill set behind the veterans and figure out how to harness his raw ability.
If Schoen really does not feel pressure to get a signal-caller at the top of the draft, taking on a project with a decent amount of promise could be the most practical path to explore.
Giants go back to the O-Line at end of third
Watching safety Xavier McKinney earn All-Pro honors with the Green Bay Packers last season was brutal. Still, at least the team received a compensatory pick for his departure in free agency.
Since there may not be many standout players on the board at No. 99 overall, the Giants should not get cute. When in doubt, direct attention back to the trenches.
They need to focus on the future of the offensive line. Jermaine Eluemunor will be a free agent, leaving a possible opening at right tackle. Perhaps LSU's Emery Jones Jr. can compete for the job down the road.
Although he earned a mediocre 61.7 grade from Pro Football Focus in 2024-25, the 6-foot-5, 315-pound native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, brings a lot of experience. He started three years for the Tigers and should therefore hold his own as an adequate reserve for the time being.
Pro Football Network's mock draft shores up both sides of the ball and strikes a balance between the short-term and long-term. We will see if Joe Schoen can put something similar together. The countdown is underway.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.