6 Winners and 4 Losers From Giants' Wild 27-27 Tie With Commanders

The 2026 New York Giants live in the land of chaos. Following game-ending interceptions in back-to-back weeks, Big Blue strapped its fans into a roller coaster that somehow ended in a 27-27 tie with the Washington Commanders.

The tie came in part to Washington’s boneheaded final play of the game, in which it clearly looked as though the players on the field, and in particular quarterback Jayden Daniels, forgot that they were out of timeouts.

A scuffling Giants offense sprang to life in the fourth quarter, the team appeared to secure victory in overtime, and then one of the most mind-boggling displays of clock management spared it certain defeat. The John Harbaugh era is off to a wacky yet ultimately productive start.

While Giants fans try to process another emotionally draining game, we will acknowledge the winners and losers from this Week 5 stalemate .

Winners

Malik Nabers, WR

Oct 11, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malik Nabers wanted the ball more and his wish was granted as he was targeted 20 times, a new career high. He could have snagged a couple more receptions, including the one he dropped, but the Giants’ star wide receiver erupted for the second week in a row, posting his second 100-yard receiving effort.

He is showing little effect from the season-ending knee injury he suffered a little more than a year ago. Nabers has displayed outstanding athleticism and explosiveness against the Commanders.

Nabers led the way with 11 receptions for 121 yards and a game-tying touchdown with less than two minutes remaining in regulation.

The former No. 6 overall draft pick also gave New York advantageous field position in overtime on a 28-yard reception. He has figured out Jameis Winston’s tendencies and is once again an unquestioned game-wrecker.

Jameis Winston, QB

Oct 11, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) scrambles from Washington Commanders defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (96) during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The veteran signal-caller fumbled, which led to a Washington field goal, and missed some other throws, but he is a backup, after all. Overall, Winston made plenty of winning plays and posted his best effort of the season.

Completing 33-of-54 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns, the 32-year-old helped revive an offense that struggled for much of the afternoon. He led three straight touchdown drives in the second half and carried his signature fighting spirit on the sidelines.

Most importantly, Winston made fairly sound decisions. He put the Giants in position to win and further allayed previous concerns about his job status.

Abdul Carter, OLB

Oct 11, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter (3) sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The NFL world expected a huge year two for Abdul Carter, and he hasn’t disappointed through the first quarter. The young outside linebacker couldn’t find consistent form in 2025, which can happen to rookies, but Carter is now stringing together big games.

The 22-year-old registered one sack, five total pressures , and a forced fumble that the Commanders ultimately recovered in overtime. He is stepping up in Brian Burns’ absence and operating as the most important member of the defense.

That’s exactly what the Giants expected when they selected him with the No. 3 pick last year.

Isaiah Likely, TE

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely (9) leaps over Arizona Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams (21) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although New York’s starting tight end had some tough moments, most notably three penalties, he remains an igniter in the passing game. Isaiah Likely matched Nabers’ 11 catches, recording 94 yards and two touchdowns at Northwest Stadium.

The Giants spent $26 million guaranteed on Likely, hoping he’d stretch the field and help to expand the playbook. He has done exactly that in 2026. The former fourth-rounder is a safety net on critical downs and can also lift the offense to new heights.

Dru Phillips, SCB

Oct 11, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is sacked by New York Giants cornerback Dru Phillips (22) during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Giants hired creative play-caller Dennard Wilson to be their new defensive coordinator, slot cornerback Dru Phillips jumped out as a potential breakout candidate. His intensity should pair well with an aggressive system, and it did on Sunday.

Phillips thrived in Wilson’s blitz-heavy scheme, posting two sacks on quarterback Jayden Daniels and five total tackles. Someone with his high motor shouldn’t fade into the background as he did at times last season. Wilson is wisely emphasizing the 2024 third-rounder’s versatile skill set.

DJ Reader, DT

New York allowing Daniels and Jacory Croskey-Merritt to rush for 185 yards combined, but DJ Reader largely held up his end. And he has done so throughout the season.

The 32-year-old, on a two-year, $12.5 million contract, notched three stops against the Commanders, per Pro Football Focus. He is steady and reliable, even when the unit as a whole is not cutting it.

Losers

Dominic Zvada, K

Oct 11, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants kicker Dominic Zvada (34) misses a field goal during overtime against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s hard to pick on an undrafted rookie who was forced to brave tough weather conditions after sinking the first nine field goals of his NFL career , but I have no choice following his last blunder. But facts are facts: kickers are expected to do their job regardless of the conditions.

Zvada’s missed field-goal attempts from 50 and 57 yards are forgivable, especially in the rain. However, his 46-yard misfire in overtime cost Big Blue dearly.

The 2024 Big Ten Kicker of the Year was unshakable before this rough day in Maryland, so John Harbaugh has to hope he can brush it off and bounce back in Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints.

Jevon Holland, S

Oct 11, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs the ball past New York Giants safety Jevon Holland (8) for a touchdown during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The NFC Defensive Player of the Month had become a frequent visitor to the winners’ lounge after a hot start to the season, but he wasn’t good enough against Washington.

Jevon Holland missed two tackles, including one that preceded a Jayden Daniels rushing score. He put himself in all the right spots in the first few games, so it was a little surprising to see him out of sorts here. He could regain momentum against an interception-prone Tyler Shough.

Cam Skattebo, RB

Oct 11, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) is tackled by Washington Commanders cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Cam Skattebo set up the Giants for the win by rushing for 33 yards on their final drive, he is one of the biggest reasons New York doesn’t currently own a two-game lead in the NFC East. You have to hold onto the ball.

The second-year running back fumbled at the Commanders’ 24-yard line in overtime, ensuring Big Blue wouldn’t leave Landover with a win. Daniels’ incomprehensible decision not to take a knee on the ensuing drive lowers the heat a bit, but Skattebo still made a brutal mistake.

New York’s backfield must fix its ball-security problem, or more game-changing turnovers will eventually follow.

Tyler Nubin, S

Oct 11, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball as New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese (52) and safety Tyler Nubin (27) defend during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite making some nice tackles, the 25-year-old still fell short in an important area. He took a bad angle on a Jacory Croskey-Merritt touchdown run, putting the Giants in an early 6-0 hole. Nubin still has upside, but he needs to become more fundamentally sound.

New York will not blossom into a true playoff-worthy squad until it consistently prevents monster gains and big scores.

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