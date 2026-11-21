The New York Giants offense will face another tough test this Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars defense.

The unit is led by defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, who has built one of the best run defenses in the NFL. Add an opportunistic, aggressive secondary, and you have a dangerous group.

It's a challenge the Giants' offensive brain trust must be prepared to handle, or it will be a long day for Big Blue Nation fans. Jacksonville allows 16 points per game, the second-best mark in the NFL. Let's explore this defense further.

Base Personnel

The Jaguars do their damage from an even front. While they will come out in a 4-3 look, they primarily play a 4-2-5 to combat the more pass-happy offenses seen around the league today.

In those situations, they normally have two legitimate edge rushers on the field, along with two run-stuffing interior defensive linemen and two off-ball linebackers.

That front is flanked by five defensive backs, allowing the Jaguars to maneuver and change their looks depending on the offense's formations.

Rushing Defense

The Jaguars have the sixth-ranked rushing defense in the NFL. They allow 91 yards per game and a paltry 3.3 yards per carry, and they have surrendered only five rushing touchdowns all season.

Foye Oluokun is the driving force in the center of the defense. He and fellow linebacker Ventrell Miller have combined for 122 tackles, including 74 solo stops and nine tackles for loss.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foye Oluokun (23) enters the field with a U.S. Coast Guard flag during Salute to Service before the start of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Former Philadelphia Eagle Jordan Davis will make his debut for this defense after spending a week acclimating to the system. This season, he has 31 total tackles in nine games, following 72 total tackles in 2025.

That type of production on the interior is bound to make things more difficult for opposing offensive linemen. His addition next to defensive tackle Davon Godchaux will make it extremely difficult for New York to run between the tackles.

Passing Defense

Davis's presence will be felt not only against the run but also in the passing game. The Jaguars currently rank 19th in passing defense, surrendering 229 yards per game, but they have also intercepted 12 passes.

In addition to Davis as an interior pass rusher, the Jaguars acquired All-Pro safety Jessie Bates from the Atlanta Falcons, who also spent Week 10 acclimating himself to the defensive system. Both should help bolster what is already a plucky and mischievous pass defense.

Nov 15, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) looks on before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Travis Hunter leads the secondary and is what happens when you put elite WR1 skills on the defensive side of the ball. He has three interceptions already and is one of three defensive backs who make it extremely difficult for offenses to throw.

Jourdan Lewis is tied with Hunter for the team lead with three interceptions, while Jarrian Jones leads the team with eight passes defensed. Adding an All-Pro in his prime to this defensive backfield should help it reach the next level.

Injuries

The Jaguars have a lot of names on the injury report. Defensive linemen Danny Striggow, Matt Dickerson and Arik Armstead pepper the injury wire, but when Travon Walker pops up, it raises eyebrows.

He has been dealing with a rib injury and has been limited in practice this week. If he doesn't play, it is a major hit to their ability to set the edge in the run game and provide pressure without bringing extra defenders.

Giants Offensive Gameplan

Three words describe what the Giants' offense needs to do to succeed against the Jaguars: "Control the middle!"

The Giants' interior offensive line has to do a good job handling Davis and Godchaux inside. It also needs to work up to the second level and get bodies on the interior linebackers.

The Giants must continue to target Isaiah Likely in the middle of the field. That will keep the linebackers from selling out against the run, since they'll be afraid Likely may get behind them over the top.

Ultimately, they need to keep the safeties high at the third level by attacking the middle of the field deep with post routes and pipe routes. That opens up the seams and the outside corner or flag areas.

Check out the latest episode of the Locked On Giants podcast on YouTube (link provided). | Courtesy of Locked On Podcast Network

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