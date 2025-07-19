2022 Draft Players Entering Critical Contract Seasons for Jaguars
This year, many key players from the 2022 NFL Draft from across the league will be entering their contract year. While plenty have seen themselves sign extensions this offseason and solidify their spot on their respective rosters, others have plenty to prove before they earn themselves a second contract.
The Jacksonville Jaguars are a team with a few of their own, one of them being No. 1 overall pick, edge rusher Travon Walker. With 10 or more sacks in back-to-back seasons, the former Georgia Bulldog had his fifth-year option picked and gives the team another season to work on a potential extension.
These next three names? Not so much. Let's look at three players from the 2022 Jaguars draft entering a critical contract year as Week 1 approaches.
Devin Lloyd, linebacker
The second first-round pick from Jacksonville's 2022 class, Lloyd, has grown into a sufficient starter in the past several years. However, his 2024 season was less than stellar with inconsistencies across the board, but a new defensive coordinator in Anthony Campanile could help his cause.
Lloyd's fifth-year option was not picked up and it forces the former Utah All-American into a tough position. He will need a career season to earn himself a second contract with the team. If not, he'll likely be looking for a new home in 2026.
Buster Brown, cornerback
The former seventh-round pick enters one of the biggest seasons of his career as he looks to earn the No. 2 cornerback spot opposite Tyson Campbell. He has competed with Jarrian Jones, last year's standout rookie nickel defender, for a chance at a significant role on the Jaguars' defense.
In a lot of ways, this year could be an interview for 31 other teams across the NFL, especially if Jones is projected as the future opposite of Campbell, and not to mention the addition of Travis Hunter when he gets his time on defense. If Brown has a sound year, he may be back in Duval County for 2026 and beyond.
Chad Muma, linebacker
Muma has been a quality rotational and depth player for the Jaguars since being selected in the third round out of Wyoming. He's physical and always finds a way around the ball. He is the type of player you keep around, especially on special teams.
Will that help him earn a second contract in Jacksonville? He'll have to show he can be reliable when called upon, but there might be a future for him elsewhere with an opportunity to start for another team full-time.
