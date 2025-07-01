How Eric Murray Has Left His Mark on Jaguars' Staff
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be looking for some new faces to help rebuild their secondary during the 2025 season. One of the most important of those faces is Eric Murray.
A former long-time starter for the Houston Texans, Murray knows the AFC South as well as any defender in the entire division. He has also seen more football than almost any player on the Jaguars' entire roster, with his leadership in a young secondary now set to be as important as ever.
Jaguars defensive backs coach Anthony Perkins spoke at the end of OTAs and explained why Murray has already made an impact.
"I mean that guy, he's a pro's pro. He's done it for a long time, had a lot of success doing it, and he does a tremendous job just kind of leading the charge on how to do things, whether he's speaking in front of the room or not. Everybody feels him," Perkins said.
"Everybody kind of gravitates to what he's doing just because of how he operates and the success that he's had over the course of his career. But I think he's done a tremendous job leading the charge, especially in terms of the communication, the details, the strain, the day-in, day-out, practice habits. He does a tremendous job with all that. I'm excited to see it."
Perkins and the rest of the Jaguars staff seem ready to lean on Murray, who could become the glue that keeps the defense together.
“He's doing great. He's doing great. Yeah, I said last time I was up here, just about the type of communicator he is, and what that brings into the room, just the whole unit defensively. I've been used to being around guys in that position," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said during minicamp last month.
"That position can always kind of be like a glue guy, because he's a great communicator. It's the quarterback of the defense and he's really done a great job with that, but he's played really physical, and he just really understands concepts and the concepts of the defense really, really well. I think the guys like Perk [Defensive Backs Coach Anthony Perkins] has done a really good job of getting him ready and acclimated in this new system. He's done a ton extra to get to where he is right now, which is cool.”
