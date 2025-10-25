3 Things We Have Learned About the Jaguars Entering Bye Week

Biggest reason #Jaguars defense has slipped last 3 weeks?



The early downs.



From Weeks 1-4, Jaguars were No. 4 in EPA/Play and Success Rate on 1st and 2nd down.



Over last 3 weeks, they are No. 31 and No. 32. Aren't getting the third-and-longs that lead to turnovers pic.twitter.com/V5PIg354Ny