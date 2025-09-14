3 Key Matchups for Jaguars vs. Bengals
Sunday looks to be an exciting weekend of NFL games across the country, with one of them coming in the early afternoon slate when the Jacksonville Jaguars travel north to play the Cincinnati Bengals in what could be an offensive showdown of epic proportions. Head coach Liam Coen will look to get his team on a fast start and to go 2-0 for the first time since 2018.
The Bengals will present a litany of challenges on offense, including an explosive offense with a top-tier quarterback and elite playmakers around him. This will not be an easy game for the Jaguars, and these three key matchups could help determine the result in Sunday's game.
Anthony Campanile's defense vs. Zac Taylor's offense
It's so hard for me to narrow down a true one-on-one matchup here because there are so many, so we're going to look more at the units themselves. Campanile's unit looked outstanding against the Carolina Panthers last week with their pressures, different alignments, and late rotations to get the opposing offense out of sorts.
That could be an issue against quarterback Joe Burrow and his offense, one that features the 2024 Triple Crown receiver Ja'Marr Chase and another top playmaker in Tee Higgins. This could mean Travis Hunter sees more than 10 snaps on defense, whether it is against Chase or Higgins is another discussion and depends on the alignment and coverage.
Jacksonville Jaguars run game vs. Bengals front seven
One would say it is more than fair to call Liam Coen the best run-game coach in the country. He uses motions, shifts, and various techniques to create mismatches in the trenches and the second level that can help his offense to chunk plays on the ground. After rushing for over 200 yards in the season opener, Coen will look to deploy Travis Etienne, LeQuint Allen Jr., and Bhayshul Tuten to productive games Sunday.
The issue will be Trey Hendrickson and Shemar Stewart on the edges with high-ceiling defenders in the trenches, plus Logan Wilson and standout rookie Demetrius Knight. Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden will have his unit prepared, and the Jaguars' offensive line will need to be at its best on Sunday.
Cincinnati Bengals RT Amarius Mims vs. Jacksonville Jaguars EDGE rusher Travon Walker
Walker had a quiet day against Carolina a week ago, thanks to the stout play of their star right tackle, Taylor Moton. Mims, entering his second season in the NFL, isn't Moton, but is a monster human with incredible size and tree trunks for arms that have allowed him to flash in his first 14 starts for the Bengals.
Walker and Mims are both freakish athletes with outstanding size for their respective positions, and they are former Georgia Bulldogs. Walker will be in another battle with his former Georgia brothern on Sunday, making it a sight to see on the coaches' film for the next day. A strong day from the former No. 1 overall draft choice could help Jacksonville to a big win on the road.
