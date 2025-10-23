How Jaguars' Travis Hunter Has Made an Impressive Impression
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When the Jacksonville Jaguars made their bold trade up for Travis Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft, the expectations could not have been set any higher.
The Jaguars sent a blockbuster cache of draft picks to nab Hunter, while their plan of letting Hunter play both sides of the ball drew immediate attention considering the rarity of such an occurrence.
And while many in the football sphere have fixated on Hunter and his usage so far, the flashes from the No. 2 overall pick suggest the Jaguars have quite the weapon on their hands -- no matter which side of the ball he plays.
Hunter's Grade
According to a list of grades for each first-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft by CBS Sports, Hunter carries a B+ grade through seven games.
"Hunter made a splash play in prime time against the Chiefs, but the franchise is still otherwise exploring how to best deploy him on offense. He has been really good on defense, but has essentially been a role player or less in four of six games. All parties involved are smart enough and committed to figuring it out, but the start has been slower than anticipated," CBS Sports said.
Through seven games, Hunter has caught 28 passes for 298 yards and one touchdown. He has also recorded 15 tackles and three pass breakups while at cornerback. Amongst qualifying rookie wide receivers and cornerbacks, Hunter ranks third in catches, third in receiving yards, and pass breakups.
“Yeah, I think that is absolutely going to be a part of the conversation this evening with both sides of the football. I thought that there were some definite flashes yesterday in terms of on offense specifically, had a great pass breakup as well on defense," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said when asked about post-bye plans for Hunter.
"And we are going to play the best 11 as much as humanly possible after this bye. We’ve kind of gotten a sample size, as you mentioned, a sample size of everything, the totality of the first seven weeks of every position, but specifically with him."
