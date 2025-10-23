Jaguar Report

How Jaguars' Travis Hunter Has Made an Impressive Impression

The Jacksonville Jaguars rookie star is one of the NFL's most exciting rookies.

John Shipley

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When the Jacksonville Jaguars made their bold trade up for Travis Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft, the expectations could not have been set any higher.

The Jaguars sent a blockbuster cache of draft picks to nab Hunter, while their plan of letting Hunter play both sides of the ball drew immediate attention considering the rarity of such an occurrence.

And while many in the football sphere have fixated on Hunter and his usage so far, the flashes from the No. 2 overall pick suggest the Jaguars have quite the weapon on their hands -- no matter which side of the ball he plays.

Hunter's Grade

According to a list of grades for each first-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft by CBS Sports, Hunter carries a B+ grade through seven games.

travis hunter
Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts after a play against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Hunter made a splash play in prime time against the Chiefs, but the franchise is still otherwise exploring how to best deploy him on offense. He has been really good on defense, but has essentially been a role player or less in four of six games. All parties involved are smart enough and committed to figuring it out, but the start has been slower than anticipated," CBS Sports said.

Through seven games, Hunter has caught 28 passes for 298 yards and one touchdown. He has also recorded 15 tackles and three pass breakups while at cornerback. Amongst qualifying rookie wide receivers and cornerbacks, Hunter ranks third in catches, third in receiving yards, and pass breakups.

travis hunter
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) looks to the sideline during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Yeah, I think that is absolutely going to be a part of the conversation this evening with both sides of the football. I thought that there were some definite flashes yesterday in terms of on offense specifically, had a great pass breakup as well on defense," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said when asked about post-bye plans for Hunter.

"And we are going to play the best 11 as much as humanly possible after this bye. We’ve kind of gotten a sample size, as you mentioned, a sample size of everything, the totality of the first seven weeks of every position, but specifically with him."

travis hunter
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts to his carry during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to talk about the grade for Travis Hunter so far.

Please let us know your thoughts on the grade for Travis Hunter so far when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.