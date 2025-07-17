Jaguars' Walker Little Named to a Key List
The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking for their offensive line to take a big leap forward this season, and the performance of starting left tackle Walker Little is perhaps the most important part of the equation.
With Little entering training camp as the unquestioned top left tackle on the roster for the first time in his career, Little has a chance to put forth a career season. As a result, it isn't a surprise to see him listed on a key review of players who hold their team's success in their hands.
In a recent look at under-the-radar players who could play big roles in shaping the 2025 season, Little finds himself amongst the offensive linemen listed.
"Walker, who has played 17 games just once, has been an on-and-off starter in Jacksonville. Now, with heightened expectations given the hire of Coen and the addition of Travis Hunter, the Jaguars are hoping Walker can become the answer at left tackle," CBS Sports said.
"Little graded out solidly, if unspectacularly last season, though the Jaguars as a whole ranked in the bottom dozen in both pass blocking and run blocking grades. The Buccaneers' offensive line was one of the game's best last year in Coen's offense."
It is tough to say just how far the offensive line has come along under new head coach Liam Coen so far, but by all accounts Little had a solid offseason program and has some momentum entering training camp.
Until the pads come on, though, it is hard to truly judge where the line is.
“I think they’ve done a really nice job over the last three days in terms of the communication, what we’re asking them from a fundamental and technique standpoint," Coen said when asked about the offensive line during the offseason program when pads were off.
"It’s really hard to see the grit and the finish and toughness fully on display in these settings because of the rules and regulations that we have. We’re obviously trying to improve everyday as a unit – offensively, defensively and special teams. I do think that group specifically has done a nice job, specifically over the last few days.”
