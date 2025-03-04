2025 NFL Draft: Who Jaguars Land in Post-Combine Mock
A lot has changed since our pre-combine mock draft.
The Jacksonville Jaguars had a busy week at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last week, with Jaguars general manager James Gladstone spending his first week on the job at Lucas Oil Stadium.
After a week at the combine, how have things changed for us in our latest mock draft projection? We break it down below.
Without further ado, here is our post-combine Jaguars seven-round mock draft. To aid us, we used Pro Football Network's mock draft simulator.
Round 1 (No. 5 overall): LSU OL Will Campbell
I walked into the NFL Scouting Combine thinking there was a chance the Jaguars would take an offensive lineman at No. 5, but it wasn't at the top of my thought process. That changed during the week, though, in part due to a lot of smoke about Mason Graham to the New England Patriots at No. 4 and in part because it seems like plenty of teams might project Campbell as a guard.
The Jaguars could do what Washington did in 2015 and take a great college left tackle and turn him into a top NFL guard. Brandon Scherff made five Pro Bowls after the switch, and their is a long and decorated track record of the move working with first-round offensive linemen.
Round 2 (No. 36 overall): Michigan DL Kenneth Grant
On paper, it makes no sense for a stud like Kenneth Grant to fall to the second round. Still, this is a deep defensive line draft and you could see a few good players slip into the later parts of the top-50 as a result. That is what happens here, and the Jaguars benefit with a long-term DaVon Hamilton replacement.
Round 3 (No. 70 overall): Kansas CB Cobee Bryant
It feels like the Jaguars want to look into adding a veteran cornerback across from Tyson Campbell to ensure they are not forced into making an early pick at the position. Cobee Bryant has legitimate starter traits and could be slowly brought along early in his career.
Round 3 (No. 88 overall): TCU WR Jack Bech
One of the top risers of this year's draft class, Jack Bech simply seems like the type of receiver teams like the Los Angeles Rams would draft. He is an oversized slot receiver who could give the Jaguars flexibility if they make moves at receiver and tight end.
Round 4 (No. 106 overall): Oklahoma DB Billy Bowman
The Jaguars struggled to generate turnovers last season, so they try to help solve the problem with one of the draft's top ballhawks. The Jaguars could go after a veteran safety in free agency, but it would make sense to add to the overall depth of the unit on Day 3.
Round 4 (No. 125 overall): Virginia RB Bhayshul Tuten
It might be a stretch to see Virginia running back Bhayshul Tuten land with the Jaguars in the fourth-round after his 4.32 40-yard dash. He has a more athletic profile than Bucky Irving had entering the draft, but he could be the Jaguars' version of him with this selection.
Round 5 (No. 143 overall): Iowa TE Luke Lachey
Iowa is always able to produce talented tight ends who are able to out-play their draft slots. Luke Lachey had a solid day of testing and this feels like a prime spot to take a tight end who only falls this far because he didn't produce in a run-first Iowa offense that struggles to move the ball.
Round 6 (No. 184 overall): Cal LB Teddye Buchanan
One of the most athletic linebackers in the class, the Jaguars would be wise to add Cal linebacker Teddye Buchanan as a core special teamer who could potentially develop into something more. At the least, his speed could be a big asset for special teams coordinator Heath Farwell.
Round 6 (No. 196 overall): Minnesota EDGE Jah Joyner
The Jaguars need to add edge depth this offseason. This feels like doing it too late, but we went with other options early on in the draft. The Jaguars still get a quality athlete with this pick, and Jah Joyner is more ready to make an impact than Myles Cole was a year ago.
Round 7 (No. 223 overall): Missouri QB Brady Cook
It just never seemed like the Jaguars could get great value with an earlier pick at quarterback, though we did consider Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers in the fourth round. The Jaguars could roll a late-round pick on a No. 3 quarterback, though asking a seventh-rounded to be the full-time backup quarterback may be a big ask.
