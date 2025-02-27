Former Jaguars DC Joe Cullen’s Strong Opinion on Tony Boselli
The Jacksonville Jaguars offseason has gone according to plan from owner Shad Khan's standpoint. Replacing Doug Pederson as head coach with Liam Coen and bringing in Grant Udinski as the new offensive coordinator, to name a few moves, have already seemed to effect the culture in the organization.
One of the bigger moves this offseason that the Jaguars did was bring in Hall of Famer and Jaguars legend Tony Boselli to be the new Vice President of Football Operations. Boselli has shown his love for football and the Jaguars organization over the years and now he has his hands on the product.
The impact of Boselli joining the front office has also caught the attention of former Jaguars defensive coordinator Joe Cullen. Cullen was with the franchise as defensive line coordinator from 2010-2012, and another one year stint in 2021 where he took over defensive coordinator duties. Cullen chimed in on his thoughts of brining in Boselli.
"Tony, I know he's a Hall of Fame player but he's a Hall of Fame person. He loves football, he loves the Jaguars, so I think right away when the owner Shad and Tony Khan decided to make Tony a big part of the organization, that was a home run," Cullen said.
When Boselli was announced to be in the new role, the fans across Jacksonville seemed elated when they took to social media. However, the game plan for the Jaguars future is to win, and if Boselli cannot be apart of that process, then he might not be the answer.
That being said, Cullen knows how big the Jaguars are in the life of Boselli, and he believes he will do whatever it takes to help benefit the future of the franchise.
"I think he {Boselli} is going to do whatever it takes to make sure everybody is aligned and give some positive energy in that building," Cullen said. "I just think there are some positives really going on there."
With the positivity flowing so far with the new hires, there will come a point that the franchise will need to put their money where their mouth is. Given the AFC South looks to be a wide open division to win in the 2025 season, the Jaguars should not hold back when it comes to building the roster.
