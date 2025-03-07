Jaguars Mailbag: Who Makes Sense in Free Agency?
Throughout the offseason, we will be taking questions on the biggest questions facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.
You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguars On SI Twitter handle or by submitting them here.
This week we take questions on free agency, the combine and more.
Q: Which draft would be better for Jaguars: A) WR T. McMillan, OG Zabel, DT Norman Lott. B) DT. Mason Graham, WR Ayomanor, OG Ratledge C) OL Will Campbell, DT TJ. Sanders and Jayden Higgins. Future Cap, talent, which is the better mix inthe first 3 founds for a WR, DT and OG?
A: I think I would go with B, with C closely behind it. I do not think taking a wide receiver at No. 5 is a good idea for the Jaguars, and I am a huge fan of Ratledge after the show he put on during the NFL Scouting combine.
Q: How would you set the order of priorities for FA?
A: Interior offensive line has to be priority No. 1, No. 2, and probably No. 3 after Mitch Morse's retirement announcement. Whether it is a guard or center, the Jaguars need to come away with at least one starting offensive lineman in free agency. They need to build out their depth, too.
After that, I would say cornerback/safety are next on the list. I would follow this with edge depth behind Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker.
Q: What is the percent that you are on the Jags making a trade before the draft for a player (such as Jaire Alexander)?
A: Hmm. I would say on the low end. 10? 15? I do think Jaire Alexander makes sense as a fit with the Jaguars, but there are no real reasons to give up picks for him or Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp since both are likely to be released anyways. It just makes no sense to take those contracts on.
Q: Do you feel going after a veteran like Carlton Davis will prevent the Jags from using a premium pick on cornerback?
A: No. I think this Jaguars' regime, like most previous regimes in recent years
Q: Do you believe having Anton and Walker will stop the Jags from taking Will Campbell?
A: No, I do not. The Jaguars have a need for the offensive line that goes beyond just finding a long-term left tackle. Boselli has been on record saying he is a fan of the two tackles, and Campbell has the ability to slide and play inside. You can make it work with all of them together.
Q: Probably a pipe dream. But with the South Carolina safety testing like an alien, any chance Starks could be there round 2?
A: I could see it happening just because of the position he plays. Safeties and nickel defenders usually fall on draft night. Brian Branch was one of the best players in the 2023 draft class, but positional value had him somehow falling to the second round. I could see it happen again.
Q: What is the role of Shane Waldron in working with Trevor? Will he be directly working with Trevor? Or will he be working with Grant Udinski?
A: I do not think he will be working much directly with Trevor Lawrence, just like Jim Bob Cooter and Nick Holz didn't work much with Trevor Lawrence in the same role. He will mostly be dealing with game-planning and tweaking the Jaguars' offensive scheme. Coen, Udinski, Spencer Whipple will work with Lawrence much more.
Q: Like with any draft, no draft pick will make everyone happy. In your opinion, is there a pick that would be a bad first pick for the Jaguars?
A: It mostly depends on your evaluation of players. I think Shemar Stewart and Kelvin Banks would be the two picks for me, but that has more to do with my own takes than anything else. Otherwise, a lot of picks make sense for the Jaguars this year.
Q: What safeties do you think the Jaguars could target in FA?
A: Three come to mind: Jevon Holland, Tre'Von Moehrig, and Julian Blackmon. Holland will be the most expensive by far, but I think this safety group at least has some depth to consider beyond the top guy.
Q: Do you think there are any centers/potential centers post combine that the Jags are interested in?
A: I think Drew Dalman has to come to mind as the top center on the market. Coleman Shelton has Rams ties. Josh Myers has played a lot of football. Those are the three that come to mind as potential free agent targets.
Q: Realistically who are the players you could see the Jags leaving round one with?
A: Will Campbell, Mason Graham or Armand Membou.
Q: Coen and Gladstone both seem to want to fix the OL. Do you think bigger investment guys such as Anton Harrison and Walker Little are truly at risk?
A: No, I do not. They have enough holes to fill at guard and center that they don't need to pay much attention to offensive tackle.
Q: In a draft that the top 10 has more questions than answers why can’t the Jaguars take Tyler Booker at 5?
A: My take? Because there are better guards in the draft. I think Will Campbell will be one. I think Armand Membou could be one too. Tyler Booker is a good player, but he tested like a middling athlete and just doesn't have the profile of a player you take at No. 5. I see him as more of a Gabe Jackson-type guard. That is valuable, but not top-5 valuable.
Q: Have you heard anything into the Carlton Davis smoke? Also if you had to say the highest percentage of a FA signing here who is it? Thank you!
A: On my end? No. But that doesn't mean it isn't legitamate. I give all reliable information I am given to my readers, but that doesn't mean something might not happen just because I haven't heard it.
I would say ... Drew Dalman? Jaguars need a center bad now and it is not a strong center group in free agency.
Q: With all the buzz around teams trading up for a QB, shouldn’t the Titans just take one?
A: Because this simply is a bad quarterback draft. The two teams you are hearing the most buzz on in terms of trading up for a quarterback -- the New York Giants and New York Jets -- are among the most deperate in the NFL. Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll are trying to save their jobs, and Woody Johnson is likely obsessive in looking for a quarterback.
The Titans need one, too, but it is hard to make an argument that they should pass on one of the true elite prospects in the class to select a quarterback who likely would not have been a top-10 pick a year ago.
