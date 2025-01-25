Jaguars Warned to Make Correct Decision With Crucial Free Agent
The Jacksonville Jaguars actually don't have a lot of big-name free agents hitting the market this offseason, which is obviously good news for a franchise looking to bounce back from a 4-13 season in 2024.
However, the Jaguars do have a couple of impending free agents that they may want to retain.
One of them is offensive lineman Brandon Scherff.
Scherff is slated to be one of the top offensive lineman available in March, but Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus feels that Jacksonville should absolutely retain him.
"Protecting Trevor Lawrence should be the Jaguars’ top priority, and Scherff continued to do so this past season," Wasserman wrote. "His 74.5 PFF pass-blocking grade led all Jacksonville offensive linemen, and he was not charged with a sack. At 33 years old, Scherff can likely be retained at a reasonable price. Jacksonville should heavily consider doing so."
There was actually some speculation back at the trade deadline that Scherff could get dealt, especially after the Jaguars moved tackle Cam Robinson.
But Jacksonville opted to keep Scherff, and now, it may as well try to re-sign him, as well.
The Jaguars had offensive line issues as it was in 2024, so losing Scherff to another team in free agency would open up a gaping hole.
Jacksonville signed Scherff in 2022 following his seven-year run with the Washington Commanders in which he made five Pro Bowl appearances while also earning a First-Team All-Pro selection.
The 33-year-old hasn't been quite as successful with the Jaguars, as he hasn't earned any individual accolades. Still, he managed to very solid in pass protection this past season, which is obviously pivotal moving forward with Lawrence under center.
Of course, Jacksonville also needs to be careful not to overpay Scherff, who is aging and appears to be a declining player.
If Scherff is aiming for a lucrative multi-year deal, the Jaguars may decide that it's best to pass and replace him with a younger talent. In that case, it would be perfectly understandable.
But considering that Jacksonville didn't trade Scherff when it had the chance nearly three months ago, the Jaguars should do everything within reason to keep the veteran in Duval.
