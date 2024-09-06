Most Important Jaguars in 2024: Star Pass-Rusher Lands at No. 2
The Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off their 2024 season against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 8, beginning the 17-week campaign to make up for the mistakes of the 2023 season.
For the Jaguars to turn their 2024 season into a successful one, the franchise will be leaning on a core group of players. Among the most important players are the ones at key positions, new additions at struggling spots, and more.
So, who are the 10 Jaguars who will determine what kind of season Jacksonville has this year? We break down No. 2 below.
No. 2: Josh Hines-Allen
Josh Hines-Allen has already proven himself as one of the NFL's true premier pass-rushers.
Last year's 17.5-sack campaign, which broke the franchise record for single-season sacks, put his name on the map nationally, but it was merely the peak so far in what has already been a dominant career.
To put it into context just how impressive Hines-Allen was in 2023, look no further than this: Hines-Allen's 17.5 sacks made up 43.75% of the Jaguars' entire sack total in 2023.
No other player in football accounted for more of his team's sack total, and Hines-Allen did this while playing with a 10-sack player in Travon Walker.
In short, there is no player more important to the Jaguars' pass-rush than Hines-Allen. If the Jaguars are going to get after the quarterback, then it is going to come via Hines-Allen.
“I think I'm a better overall player than last year. I got put in a different position to where I can become a better football player all-around, which is also going to help me with my pass rush as well," Hines-Allen said this week.
"I think I became a smarter pass rusher. I think I got a lot better as well. I'm ready to see my strides going on to this year. Not expecting me to do two months as I did last year in the role that I had to play, but one of my when my role is being called, I am expected to do what I've done. I'm excited to do that. My teammates know that and they have they have all faith and trust that I can play at a high level.
