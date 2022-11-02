NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Jaguars Keep Falling During Losing Streak

It has been a long, painful five weeks for the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6).

After a hot 2-1 start to the year, the Jaguars have lost five games in a row -- all by one score. The latest was a 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos that saw the Jaguars give the game away on both sides of the ball.

“I think about that in our current situation here. The number one thing that I think you find out is the men in the locker room, and you find out the type of character that they have and how strong your culture is," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday. "I say that to say this, really the thing that you’re going to see now is you don’t want guys to start pointing fingers. You don’t want guys making excuses. You don’t want guys to start taking practices off or finding shortcuts to do things. I think now is the time we have to continue to rally around each other, support each other, pick each other up."

"Our season’s not even half over yet, and we’ve got a lot of football ahead of us, and we’ve just got to take care of business and keep focused on that.”

So with the Jaguars once again failing to exit their losing streak, where do they fall in this week's power rankings?

32: Detroit Lions (-1)

Dan Campbell is in his sacrificial lamb stage of melting down. The Lions just simply don't know how to win.

31: Carolina Panthers (+1)

The Panthers aren't good, but P.J. Walker has the potential to at least be entertaining. They were robbed against Atlanta.

30: Houston Texans (0)

The Texans just don't have enough juice on offense. Dameon Pierce is legit but they can't get Cooks the ball, and nobody else on the unit is dangerous.

29: Pittsburgh Steelers (0)

The Steelers' offense is in dire shape and it just got weaker with the Chase Claypool trade. Maybe the Steelers can use the second on a quarterback.

28: Jacksonville Jaguars (-4)

Trevor Lawrence's boneheaded plays in the red-zone have now led to at least three of the Jaguars' last five losses. Until they learn to win a game, they will keep slipping.

27: Denver Broncos: (+1)

The Broncos looked sloppy and mistake-prone in a close win against the Jaguars. Cooler heads for now, but expect the heat to be turned up again soon.

26: Indianapolis Colts (-5)

The Colts are firing a new person every week in the wake of their offense completely melting down. How did the Jaguars allow them to score 34 points?

25: Chicago Bears (+2)

Justin Fields is the only 2021 quarterback who had a week that was even average. He made a lot of plays vs. Dallas.

24: Arizona Cardinals (-2)

The return of DeAndre Hopkins wasn't enough to fix the Cardinals' issues on either side of the ball. They just look directionless.

23: Washington Commanders (0)

They won a very, very dumb game against the Colts and are getting bad quarterback play, but they at least will get Chase Young back.

22: Las Vegas Raiders (-3)

The Raiders made moves this offseason like a team that was set to ascend, but they have played like a rebuilding one.

21: New Orleans Saints (+5)

It was good to see Alvin Kamara have the kind of game he had against the Raiders. It had felt like a while since we had seen that from him.

20: New England Patriots (+5)

Bill Bellichick does cruel things to Zach Wilson. He genuinely has him in a full-nelson every time they play.

19: Atlanta Falcons (-1)

The Falcons let a bad Panthers offense have its way with them. What is going on with Dean Pees' defense.

18: Cleveland Browns (+2)

The Browns could get back into the AFC North battle with the Bengals as banged up as they are.

17: Green Bay Packers (-1)

The Packers can't complete many forward passes and injuries are piling up all throughout the roster. What is there to feel good about when it comes to them?

16: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1)

Tampa Bay still has talent, but man, they seem snakebit. The defense isn't anywhere as dangerous as it has been in the past and Tom Brady doesn't look as sharp. This just feels like a diet coke version of the past two Bucs teams.

15: New York Giants (-7)

The Giants got exposed in a big way vs. a struggling Seahawks defense. Daniel Jones doesn't have a lot of healthy weapons, but this offense just lacks the explosiveness to scare anyone.

14: Miami Dolphins (+3)

Tyreek Hill might be the most valuable non-quarterback in the NFL. He is a complete game-changer in every way.

13: Los Angeles Rams (-1)

The Rams just feel mediocre this year. The offensive line is what it is, but the game-changing plays aren't coming on defense, either.

12: New York Jets (-2)

If Trevor Lawrence is struggling, then Zach Wilson is fighting demons with his hands tied behind his back. He is the sole reason they lost to the Patriots.

11: Los Angeles Chargers (-2)

The Chargers are really banged up and are limiting Justin Herbert. They should be much better than they are.

10: Cincinnati Bengals (-3)

The Bengals could slip quite a bit in the wake of the Ja'Marr Chase injury. They looked awful on Monday night.

9: Tennessee Titans (+4)

The Titans are benefitting from the AFC South being an awful division, but all they seem to do is win. That means something.

8: San Francisco 49ers (+6)

The 49ers were on a completely different level than the Rams on Sunday. These are two teams on different tiers.

7: Seattle Seahawks (+4)

Geno Smith continues to be the best story in football. This Seahawks team has a ton of fight to it on both sides of the ball.

6: Minnesota Vikings (0)

Patrick Peterson's shoot on Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is one of the best post-game interviews of all-time.

5: Dallas Cowboys (0)

Dak Prescott looks like Dak Prescott and the defense is fierce. They are easily the second-best NFC team.

4: Baltimore Ravens (0)

Their lack of weapons on offense is still concerning, but the Roquan Smith trade should help quite a bit on the other side of the ball.

3: Kansas City Chiefs (0)

The Chiefs may be able to get something out of Kadarius Toney, but it still feels like a lot to give up for him.

2: Philadelphia Eagles (0)

The Eagles got a lot better at the trade deadline, which is scary.

1: Buffalo Bills: (0)

The Bills are the elite of the NFL's elite. There is no other way to put it.