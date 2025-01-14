REPORT: Former Jets HC Robert Saleh Has Legit Shot at Jaguars Job
Could there be a sleeper for the vacant Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching job?
There has been consistent momentum for candidates like Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen, but what about a dark horse candidate in the form of former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh?
According to The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt, there seems to be some buzz that Saleh has a legit shot at the Jaguars job.
"This one might feel like it’s out of left field, but there’s some real buzz about Saleh’s chances of securing this job," Rosenblatt said. "Saleh might have been helped by Jets owner Woody Johnson’s decision to fire him in Week 5, especially because of what happened afterward. The Jets were significantly worse after interim coach Jeff Ulbrich took over, particularly on defense, where Saleh had built the Jets into one of the league’s Top-5 defenses in both 2022 and ’23."
Saleh does have some ties to the Jaguars franchise; he and Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken are the only candidates who have coached for the Jaguars before. Meanwhile, Saleh is the only candidate who has worked for the franchise during the ownership of Shad Khan, serving as linebackers coach under Gus Bradley for three seasons.
Saleh is set to interview for the Jaguars head coaching job on Tuesday, while he is also drawing interest for the open Las Vegas Raiders job. He is also expected to be a strong defensive coordinator candidate around the NFL.
"More importantly as it relates to the Jaguars job: Saleh has a lot of fans in the Jaguars’ building from his time as the linebackers coach from 2014-16," Rosenblatt said.
"He’d also be inheriting a more talented roster in Jacksonville than he did with the Jets in 2021, starting at quarterback. No matter what you think about Trevor Lawrence, he’s an obvious upgrade over what Saleh had with Zach Wilson. The Jaguars have weapons on offense and some talent on defense. This isn’t a hiring that would get a lot of positive reviews around the league — especially if they pick him over the likes of Johnson, Brian Flores, Liam Coen and Todd Monken — but it’s considered a serious possibility."
