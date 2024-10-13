Social Media Explodes After Jaguars London Loss to Bears
The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) showed inconsistencies in every aspect of the game in its 35-16 loss to the Chicago Bears (4-2) on Sunday morning in the Week 6 NFL London Game.
Many people on social media expressed their frustrations with the team's performance, leading to the worst record in the league.
On a positive note for the Jaguars, they were able to return two-time Pro Bowl tight end, Evan Engram, who had not played since Week 1. He had a strong day in his return but did cough up a costly fumble to start the second half in need of a comeback.
Engram finished the day as the Jaguars top receiver with 10 receptions on 10 targets with 102 yards. His most receiving yards in a regular season game since 2020.
There was one sliver of optimism from the Jaguars defense as they finally grabbed their first interception of the season. Fourth-year safety Andre Cisco came up with the pick deep in Jaguars territory.
Other than the Cisco pick, the Jaguars defense did not play well at all. Allowing Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams to have a career day, throwing for 226 yards, four touchdowns, and converting five out of five times in the red zone. Williams also rushed for 58 yards on four carries.
No matter how the Jaguars offense performed, a win was unrealistic, allowing 35 points to a team that averaged just 22.6 in the first five weeks. .
The Jaguars offense struggled mightily throughout the entire contest, mustering just 16 points.
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 234 yards and a pair touchdowns, but with an interception, the Engram fumble, and only being able to enter the red zone three times, it was a bad offensive day. The Jaguars converted just seven times on 15 chances on third down which led to four punts.
It was a fairly good performance from wide receiver Gabe Davis who caught his first touchdown pass as a Jaguar and added another late in the game. He might have had three touchdowns, but dropped a pass from Lawrence on the opening drive of the game.
Penalties were a massive issue on Sunday, specifically on the defensive side of the ball. Multiple defensive holding flags led to numerous first downs and a few extra scores for the Bears. The Jaguars committed eight penalties for 43 yards, compared to just two from the Bears.
The Jaguars will spend the next week in London as they prep for Week 7 against the New England Patriots at Wembley Stadium. A lot needs to change in every aspect of this Jaguars team to have a chance at victory.
