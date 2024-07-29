Top 25 Jaguars Countdown: Darnell Savage Debuts at No. 12
In fewer than 50 days, the Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off the 2024 season in hopes of shedding away the nightmare that was 2023.In the Jaguars' pursuit of an AFC South title and a spot in the playoffs, the Jaguars will need the core of their roster to help propel them past the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, and the rest of the opponents on their schedule.
But who are those players? Which players will be the ones who decide whether the Jaguars find their way back to playoffs?
We will attempt to answer that question in two series. One series will begin in July, while the other will continue until Week 1.
So ... who are the top 25 players on the Jaguars roster ahead of 2024? We break it down below.
No. 12: Darnell Savage
The Jacksonville Jaguars had not put a big investment in their nickel cornerback position in several years up until this past March. This year that changed, with the Jaguars securing the services of former Green Bay Packers first-round pick Darnell Savage in free-agency.
And while Savage was not always a full-time slot for the Packers, it seems like that will be his primary home in Jacksonville. Not his only role, but his most important one considering the Jaguars' shift to a new defensive scheme that demands versatility and man coverage ability.
"He's aligning at nickel, at safety. In a pinch, he can run so we can put him in some man coverage situations. So, he's a great guy to have," Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said during the offseason.
"Really happy that our front office, Trent [Baalke], and those guys, brought him in. The guy has been fantastic in terms of just being around, learning the system, where does he fit in? So today he'll be all over the place, which is fun. Really looking forward to getting out there with him and see where he's at and go from there."
Savage has yet to disappoint so far, showing sticky coverage skills and top-tier athleticismt during the first week of trainin camp. The occasionally miscast Packer now seems to be in a spot where he grow as a consistent performer.
"Yeah, we looked at the athlete, the type of player that he was and then the positions that he was playing. But, a little bit different system but felt that he can really fit what we're doing here and have success."
Our top 25 list so far ...