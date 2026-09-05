5 NFL Draft Prospects for Jaguars to Watch in CFB Week 1: Jadan Baugh's Showcase

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- College football is here, which means it is time to start tracking the next generation of Jacksonville Jaguars.

With the first weekend of college football kicking off this week, here are a few prospects I am watching who might make sense to keep on the Jaguars' radar come next year's NFL Draft.

Florida RB Jadan Baugh

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh (13) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars have a talented running back room with Bhayshul Tuten, Chris Rodriguez Jr., LeQuint Allen Jr., and Ameer Abdullah, but I would still keep a close eye on the position this year. The Jaguars have been tied to a ton of running backs -- from J.K Dobbins and Kenneth Walker to Ashton Jeanty and R.J. Harvey and Jadarian Price -- over the last two offseasons without ever closing the deal. It seems like it is just a matter of time until the Jaguars take their big swing on the position.

That leads us to Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh, who rushed for 1,170 yards and eight touchdowns last season while also adding 210 yards and 33 catches in the passing game. He could be in line for a monster performance against FAU, and he could easily end up a first-round pick by next April.

Mississippi State CB Kelley Jones

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive back Kelley Jones (1) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars have a strong cornerback unit led by Travis Hunter, Montaric Brown, Jourdan Lewis, and Jarrian Jones, but it is never too early to look ahead. It likely remains to be seen whether Lewis will be on the roster in 2027, while Jones will be entering a contract year. Hunter is the only cornerback the Jaguars have drafted in the last two years, so they are due.

Mississippi State cornerback Kelley Jones is a big, physical cornerback who has a ton of games and snaps under his belt already. He would give the Jaguars a different body type at the cornerback position, and his matchup agaist LA-Monroe should give him a relatively easy matchup to kick off the season with.

Indiana OL Carter Smith

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Carter Smith (65) celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the top returning offensive linemen in college football, Carter Smith was the blindside protector for Fernando Mendoza and the Indiana Hooisers' championship-winning offense last year. He has played in 43 games in his career, and the redshirt senior has also taken snaps in the past at right tackle, showing off his versatility.

Smith can get off to a strong start in his final college season against North Texas, making him a name to watch for a Jaguars team that could always use more offensive tackles. Tackle depth seems like it could be one of the top focus points of next offseason, making players like Smith all the more important to watch moving into Week 1.

Texas Tech DL A.J. Holmes Jr.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive lineman A.J. Holmes Jr. (33) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A.J. Holmes was one of the best interiors in college football last seasom, recording 38 tackles, nine tackles for a loss, and 4.5 sacks and earning second-tea, All-American honors in the process. He stepped up in the middle of the Red Raiders' defense and looks like a natural fit at the three technique role.

Unless the Jaguars get a breakout season from defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, who presently sits behind Matt Dickerson on the depth chart, then chances are they will have a significant need for a three-tech next offseason. Arik Armstead is on the final year of his deal, Albert Regis is more of a nose tackle, and Dickerson is an older player.

Notre Dame LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa

Notre Dame linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa celebrates after getting a stop in the first half of a NCAA football game against Texas A&M at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' need for a boost at the linebacker position was a hot topic last April, but the team waited until the seventh-round and their 10th and final pick of the draft to select one in Middle Tennessee State linebacker Parker Hughes. The Jaguars are now entering the 2026 season with just five linebackers on the roster, and quite a few question marks at the position next to veteran middle linebacker Foyesade Oluokun.

The Jaguars will need to start preparing for life after Oluokun eventually, and Note Dame's Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa could be one of the top options in college to be his long-term replacement. He recorded 7.5 tackles for loss and three sacks last season, making him a versatile playmaking option in the middle of the defense who is worth tracking.