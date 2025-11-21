Jaguars' Devin Lloyd Reflects on Defense's Needed Next Step
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd spoke from the locker room before Week 12's game against the Arizona Cardinals, and we were there for it all.
To watch Lloyd's comments, watch below.
For a partial transcription of Lloyd's comments, read below.
Q: What did the defense hone in on last week and what has it looked like this week?
Lloyd: Yeah, just focusing on all the details. Obviously, we had a great performance last week. The standard is set now, you know, we played four quarters of our brand of football, and so it's not changing anything. It's preparing the same way. Obviously, it's a different opponent, so we got to tune into what our game plan specific stuff is for them, but it's keeping the same process
Q: Reaction to Josh Hines-Allen sack record
Lloyd: "Man, it was special. It was a long time coming. We were giving him crap about it should have been broke it but, man, it just came in at a just a great time. Big win, big team win. And man, that's my brother. I'm so happy for him, so proud of him, and I just look forward to him extending that record and making it hard for the next guy."
Q: How well is Arik Armstead playing right now?
Lloyd: "Yeah, no, he's playing great. Obviously, in the pass game, he has really good sack production, and he's been doing his thing in the run game. Made some some plays the other day, and really, you know, all year. So he's playing really good. And like I said, you know, that's the standard, you know, everybody across the board, we expect for them to play at their highest."
Q: Is Arik Armstead playing rejuvenated?
Lloyd: "I think he's hungry, you know, he's just, you know, every day he goes out and, you know, I can't really speak for him, obviously, you know, but from what I see, it's like, you know, he's got a point to prove, and we're behind him. Everybody's got a point to prove. You know, we all want to go and just put our best foot forward. So that's what I see."
Q: How can the team continue to play angry?
Lloyd: "Yeah, I think, I mean, we play for the love of one another, you know, we play for each other, but when it comes down to it, yeah, you got to play pissed off And Coach said we got to play fierce. It's really just the mentality, you know, it's a me or you mentality."
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.