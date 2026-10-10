Jaguars-Eagles Week 5 National Predictions Roundup: Eagles Present Key Opportunity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The votes are in.

This week's national predictions roundup makes it clear what the Jaguars must do this week against the Philadelphia Eagles, but will they get it done against a team they should beat? We break it down with this week's predictions.

Albert Breer: Jaguars

Eva Geitheim: Jaguars

Mitch Goldich: Jaguars

Mike Kadlick: Jaguars

Gilbert Manzano: Jaguars

Conor Orr: Jaguars

John Pluym: Jaguars

Matt Verderame: Jaguars

Pamela Maldonado: Jaguars

Eric Moody: Jaguars

Seth Walder: Jaguars

Jeremy Bergman: Jaguars

Brooke Cersosimo: Jaguars

Gennaro Filice: Jaguars

Bobby Kownack: Jaguars

Dan Parr: Jaguars

Zach Berman: Jaguars

Jon Greenberg: Jaguars

Larry Holder: Jaguars

Chad Graff: Jaguars

Josh Kendal: Jaguars

Austin Mock: Jaguars

Steven Louis Goldstein: Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars On SI Analysis

It is a 23-0 sweep for the Jaguars, marking the first time this season that the Jaguars have gotten 100% of the predictions. The Jaguars came close in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns but did not get every single vote, which says something about both the current state of the Eagles and the Jaguars. This is not a game where the Jaguars would have gotten every single vote a month ago, but that is where these two teams are at right now.

The Jaguars are one of few teams that rank top-10 in both offensive and defensive EPA/Play right now, while the Eagles are toward the lower end in both categories. The Eagles' roster is far more talented than they have played and produced through the first month, but their last few weeks have simply made it hard to believe the Jaguars don't have a big edge on the Eagles.

That is not to say the Jaguars can or should overlook the Eagles. They are still a talented team with a veteran roster that has a ton of big-time wins under their belts. But the Jaguars have been the far better team in 14 of the 16 quarters they have played this year, while the Eagles have lost two in a row, including one game to Case Keenum. Even in their wins over the Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders, they looked sloppy.

But the Jaguars are not just the better team; they are the healthier team. That means a lot in a game like this, especially with the stakes and travel impact that come with playing an international game. The Jaguars should have the edge on the Eagles on Sunday, and they need to be the kind of team that simply takes care of the teams they are supposed to take care of.