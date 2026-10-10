Jaguars-Eagles Week 5 National Predictions Roundup: Eagles Present Key Opportunity
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The votes are in.
This week's national predictions roundup makes it clear what the Jaguars must do this week against the Philadelphia Eagles, but will they get it done against a team they should beat? We break it down with this week's predictions.
Sports Illustrated
Albert Breer: Jaguars
Eva Geitheim: Jaguars
Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
Mike Kadlick: Jaguars
Gilbert Manzano: Jaguars
Conor Orr: Jaguars
John Pluym: Jaguars
Matt Verderame: Jaguars
ESPN
Pamela Maldonado: Jaguars
Eric Moody: Jaguars
Seth Walder: Jaguars
NFL.com
Jeremy Bergman: Jaguars
Brooke Cersosimo: Jaguars
Gennaro Filice: Jaguars
Bobby Kownack: Jaguars
Dan Parr: Jaguars
The Athletic
Zach Berman: Jaguars
Jon Greenberg: Jaguars
Larry Holder: Jaguars
Chad Graff: Jaguars
Josh Kendal: Jaguars
Austin Mock: Jaguars
Steven Louis Goldstein: Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars On SI Analysis
It is a 23-0 sweep for the Jaguars, marking the first time this season that the Jaguars have gotten 100% of the predictions. The Jaguars came close in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns but did not get every single vote, which says something about both the current state of the Eagles and the Jaguars. This is not a game where the Jaguars would have gotten every single vote a month ago, but that is where these two teams are at right now.
The Jaguars are one of few teams that rank top-10 in both offensive and defensive EPA/Play right now, while the Eagles are toward the lower end in both categories. The Eagles' roster is far more talented than they have played and produced through the first month, but their last few weeks have simply made it hard to believe the Jaguars don't have a big edge on the Eagles.
That is not to say the Jaguars can or should overlook the Eagles. They are still a talented team with a veteran roster that has a ton of big-time wins under their belts. But the Jaguars have been the far better team in 14 of the 16 quarters they have played this year, while the Eagles have lost two in a row, including one game to Case Keenum. Even in their wins over the Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders, they looked sloppy.
But the Jaguars are not just the better team; they are the healthier team. That means a lot in a game like this, especially with the stakes and travel impact that come with playing an international game. The Jaguars should have the edge on the Eagles on Sunday, and they need to be the kind of team that simply takes care of the teams they are supposed to take care of.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley