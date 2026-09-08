Jakobi Meyers' Value to the Jaguars' Receiver Room Has Never Been Clearer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars announced their team captains on Monday, and there were two new faces in the eight-man group: long snapper Ross Matiscik and veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

“Yeah, I think it was a representative of look, we have a ton of guys on this team get votes and get a decent amount of votes. It wasn't the one or two that you get because you're friends with somebody. There were a lot of quality human beings and people that were in the mix to become captains," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said Monday.

Matiscik has been a core piece of the franchise's special teams unit for years, and it is only fitting that he gets honored as one of the team's leaders. But for Meyers, the designation of captain comes fewer than 12 months after he joined the team at last year's trade deadline, and further signifies the value he holds in the Jaguars' stacked wide receiver room ahead of Week 1.

Jacksonville Jaguars Wide Receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) catches tennis balls during a drill during the fourth day of NFL Training Camp in shells at the Miller Electric Center on Thursday, July 30, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Meyers' Value

Meyers was one of the most important additions

the Jaguars made to the offense a year ago, with a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders in November serving as one of the primary reasons the passing game took off. Meyers led the Jaguars in receiving in a game just days after arriving in Jacksonville, doing so against an elite Houston Texans defense.

As a whole, Meyers started seven games for the Jaguars and recorded 42 receptions for 483 yards and three touchdowns as he brought stability to Trevor Lawrence and the receiver room.

"I think Jakobi, we all saw what he did," Coen said. "It wasn't like he was a captain last year but he may as well have been one in terms of his impact and influence on our team. "

With Meyers getting a nod as a captain despite being around the team for such a short time, it is as clear as ever that his place in the receiving room is even more important than it appears on paper. The Jaguars have a deep receiver room between Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr., Parker Washington, Travis Hunter, and even rookie receivers Josh Cameron and CJ Williams, but it is Meyers who is the clear leader and veteran of the unit.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) talks with wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) after the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Meyers may not have the first-round pedigree and big-name status of Brian Thomas Jr., and he might not be a fantasy football and national football media darling like Parker Washington. But he is perhaps as important to the Jaguars' wide receiver room as any other player in the unit.

“Jakobi, I hate to use the word reliable. I feel like it almost kind of knocks him down a peg, which is not the case. It's just you know he's going to do right. You know he's going to, the majority of the time, get open," Coen said during training camp.

"He's so quarterback-friendly in that he understands concepts, I think, differently than most receivers, to where it's like, alright, maybe I'm not getting the ball here, but I truly understand why my job is so important to do every single play because it may not be dialed up for me, but I can still get open. I can still get the ball. And the way he blocks, him in the walkthroughs, if you could just take a rookie and follow him around all day and just watch his process and the way he goes through it, the way he practices, it's kind of everything you're looking for from that standpoint.”