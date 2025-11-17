Liam Coen Gives Immediate Review of Jaguars' Upset Over Chargers
Sunday was a step in the right direction for the Jacksonville Jaguars as they beat down the Los Angeles Chargers, 35-6, in a rare win after a disappointing defeat the week prior.
In recent years, the Jaguars would've caved in, been buried for dead, and an ensuing collapse would have followed. However, that is not the case with Liam Coen's Jaguars as the head coach secured the team's sixth win of the season and a solid lock on an AFC Wild Card spot, pending the results of the Kansas City Chiefs at the Denver Broncos.
Coen was beaming with excitement after the huge win. He divulged his assessment of the team's performance to the local media following Sunday's victory against the Chargers.
Coen on the team's performance vs. Chargers
Sunday was the Jaguars' most complete performance of the season. They limited their mistakes and penalties on both sides of the ball and left Jacksonville without punting the ball. The trenches, especially the offensive line and the run game, were well-executed, as Coen stated to open his post-game press conference.
"Yeah, I just thought we executed at a high level," Coen said. "I thought that we came out from the beginning, executed really, in all three phases, obviously, as a team, but offensively. I just thought it started with being able to run the ball efficiently and effectively."
The Chargers were limited to 135 total yards while the Jaguars ran for 192 as a group, a testament to Coen's commitment to the ground game to open up the passing attack.
One of the standouts for Coen was quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who threw the ball well in the second half, displaying what his coach had discussed with him earlier in the week about letting the ball rip downfield, especially when it came to working through his progressions within the passing concepts presented. Coen was also formally impressed with the Jaguars' red-zone and third-down execution, and the lack of self-inflicted wounds (just five penalties on the day).
"I thought Trevor [Lawrence] was playing really well, especially, just spitting the ball accurately, going through a lot of progressions, getting to the No. 2 or 3 or 4 read in the progression a few times," Coen explained. "We were good in the red zone. Solid on third down. We didn't have all those self-inflicted wounds, you know, that we have kind of been hurt by in weeks past. I thought the guys just executed and played their tails off."
