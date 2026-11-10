The Jaguars' Move For Jessie Bates Looks Even Better After the Bills' Amani Hooker Response

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars made a big move to add star safety Jessie Bates to their defense on Monday.

Adding Bates was already a massive haul for the Jaguars, even considering the price they paid with a second- and fifth-round selection for the former Pro Bowler and All-Pro. A productive veteran who fits seamlessly with the defense and the culture, making it a move that would be hard to top.

A day later, the move looks even better after a similar price was paid by the Buffalo Bills for their new safety Amani Hooker.

The Bates Move

The Bills sent a second-round pick to the Tennessee Titans for Hooker and a fifth-round pick. The late-second round pick is basically a trade down to the early fifth-round, the difference of about 80 picks. In 2026 NFL Draft terms, it is the difference between taking Anthony Hill Jr. in the second and taking Fernando Carmona in the fifth. It is a good bit of ground to give up for a safety while also not getting any of the money relief the Jaguars got in the Bates deal.

Titans are not eating any money on Amani Hooker’s deal in trade to Bills, per source.



Buffalo will take on the rest of Hooker’s roughly $4.4 million salary this season. NFL INT leader is under contract for 2 more seasons.



2027 - 10.2 million

2028 - 13.5 million pic.twitter.com/shO8WjIE6P — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 10, 2026

There are other differences, of course. Hooker will get the "younger" tag, which is technically true by a year. Let's not act like that year exactly serves as a fountain of youth-sized difference, especially considering Bates is still playing at a high level. If we are just comparing their talents today, then Bates has a significantly lower missed tackle rate than Hooker, has more defensive stops, and has similar ball production outside of Hooker having the edge with five interceptions to one.

What is more likely, though: that Hooker has become the NFL's best ballhawk overnight, or that he is having a good year when it comes to the NFL's most volatile defensive stat? Hooker has been a solid player throughout his career, but he has played just one fewer year than Bates and has 11 fewer interceptions and about 47 fewer pass breakups. Bates also has 14 forced fumbles to Hooker's five.

Hooker is having a career year, but he has never been as good as Bates. The only thing he has done better is nab interceptions this season, but last year he had zero. It can be a flukey stat, and should not exactly be the one anyone uses as an argument to compare their talents.

Bates is seen as a top-tier safety for a reason. Hooker is a nice player, too, but he isn't within Bates' tier. Bates is a difference-maker worth paying the high price for, while Hooker seems like the knock-off version who the Bills had to settle for. The Bills needed to add a safety, and they probably should have just done the Bates deal if they were willing to pay this much for Hooker.

The Bills do have Hooker under contract for a few more seasons, while Bates is set to be a free agent at the end of the year. But the Jaguars have already proven they can make these types of trades and keep the player under contract for years to come, and they have given no indications that this isn't the plan with Bates. With how much cap space they should be expected to clear next offseason, keeping Bates should be a non-issue.

The question here is simple. Would the Titans have ever gotten a second-round pick for Hooker without the Bates deal going down? The answer is almost positively no.

As a result, the Jaguars changed the market, and their already-strong deal now looks even better after just a day and some change.