Where the Jaguars and Liam Coen Truly Stand After the Bye

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has some work to do to get the Jacksonville Jaguars back on track.

John Shipley

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars were on top of the world a few weeks ago. Now, they are fighting to get their season properly back on track after a rough few weeks.

Coming out of their Week 8 bye, the 4-3 Jaguars are riding a two-game losing streak and need to find a win in Week 9 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders in order to find the positive momentum they have clearly lost.

This week's NFL power rankings from OnSI underscore where the Jaguars are after their bye week, and where they have to go to land a better standing next week.

This week's OnSI rankings have the Jaguars at No. 16 -- the same spot they were at a week previously. But consider the Jaguars were at 14 a few weeks ago and are plateuing instead of rising like the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts are. The Texans are playing their best football as of late and are at No. 18, while the Colts are at No. 1.

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Coming out of the bye, the Jaguars' standing in the NFL is truly in the middle of the pack. They have done some good things, but the red flags from their last two losses are sticking more in everyone's memory than their 4-1 start to the season is.

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and his staff will have to get back on track in Week 9 vs. Pete Carroll and the Las Vegas Raiders, proving that the bye week truly did come at the right time for a team whose shine is wearing off a bit.

Oct 12, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

“Yeah, we did a pretty extensive self-scout in all three phases. You look at, especially offensively, when you’re on schedule, usually good things have occurred and when you’re off schedule, it’s tough sledding," Coen said on Monday.

"We've got a couple different tweaks of how we want to try to get guys the ball and get our best players the ball in space and how to stay a little bit better ahead of the chains and executing first and second down a little bit better, so that third downs are a little bit more manageable.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen calls a play during a Monday Night NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug EngleFlorida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"And we also looked at okay pass rush and coverage in terms of limiting explosives but also getting home a little bit more as well. So you look at all those things and so much of it goes into it, these guys did a lot of work as a staff from a report and communicating that now to the players and some of those things that you want to end up getting maybe tweaked, but we're not going to go and reinvent the wheel.”

