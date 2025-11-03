Jaguars' Coen Makes Firey Comments On Little's Record FG
Much of the NFL knows of Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little. The second-year kicker broke the football internet community with a 70-yard field goal in the preseason, though it did not count toward the official record books. It was only a matter of time before he would do just that.
On Sunday, in the Jaguars' thrilling 30-29 overtime victory, Little made the longest field goal in NFL history, booting a 68-yarder through the uprights with plenty of room to spare, breaking the record by two yards. Head coach Liam Coen was stoic and gleeful after the kick and the win while sharing some emotional comments on Little following the Week 9 win.
Coen on Little's record-breaking kick
"Oh, man. How cool was that, guys?" Coen said excitedly after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Jacksonville's head coach said the kick ignited the team with the help of the missed extra point on the Raiders' first touchdown near the end of the half, as they got into Little seemingly unlimited range. Coen said the confidence in Little has never wavered, even if it had for outsiders.
"For a guy that…we have not lost confidence in," Coen said. "Everybody's been trying to get us to lose confidence in him. I know that for sure. And we have never lost confidence in him. He went on the bye, got away from it, and set an NFL record on his first kick back.
"So then makes, obviously, multiple critical kicks throughout the game to keep the thing going. Couldn't be more proud of him and this whole team."
Coen said the decision that went into Little's 68-yard record-breaker was made quickly. Knowing the leg of his kicker and discussing the possibility with special teams coordinator Heath Farwell. Both coaches agreed: give the kid a shot.
"I mean, you're looking at the balls right on the 50. I looked at Heath, and Heath was like, ‘Let's go.’ I was like, ‘Let's go, man,’" Coen said. "There was no...what are we going to do? Throw a Hail Mary? I mean, we've seen him do it before. We're indoors, we're in a great space for it, and it was hitting it pretty good in pregame, and he hasn't missed a kick in practice in three weeks."
Coen saw Little walk away before the kick to gain his composure. After he made it, Coen said he celebrated like the Jaguars had just won the Super Bowl, reiterating how the incredible field goal helped push the team to victory.
"We just looked at him, he started walking away a little bit to just kind of get his composure, and man, I ran right on the field as soon as he hit it and started running off the sideline," Coen said, grinning. "I ran right at him, and it was like we won the Super Bowl, but it was what ignited us, and that confidence from him, from a guy that was been struggling. That was a really special moment for our team, for Cam himself, and for our whole group of guys."
