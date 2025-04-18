Jaguars' Tony Boselli Weighs In on New Leadership Role
As the Jacksonville Jaguars continue to move in the right direction under their new leadership, the 2025 NFL Draft should be an exciting time for the fans of Duval. The additions of general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen have already turned heads, but will they be able to continue turning their heads well past the draft this offseason?
One additional piece to the Jaguars' new puzzle comes in the form of Jaguars Hall of Famer Tony Boselli. Boselli accepted and has taken on the role of Vice President of Football Operations, as now a former player who loves the franchise has his say in what direction the crew should go in.
In a recent interview with Boselli, he touched on how much he has loved working with the new leaders of the franchise in Coen and Gladstone. If the offseason is going well for the new regime, imagine how well it could go once the season officially gets underway.
"What I've loved about the job is working with James and Liam," Boselli said. "The structure that Shad has set up where the three of us all report to him, working together and collaboration. You don't really know how that's going to go until you do it, and that has been my favorite part of the job."
Boselli, throughout his playing days and otherwise, has continued to show his love for the game of football and how he loves being with the Jaguars. Having a leader with that mindset can only project other positivities onto the staff and even the players.
Transitioning from a player, to radio, to now being a vital voice in the organization can surely be daunting, but for Boselli, he views it with the utmost respect when it comes to working with Mr. Khan.
"I've really enjoyed this new relationship with Shad," Boselli said. "Not new in the sense obviously I've known him, but it's different because now I'm working directly for him and he gave me this opportunity, which I'm very thankful for, and I'm enjoying every second of it."
The Jaguars have been tied to several players this mock draft season, but as we continue to get closer to the day, Boselli and the new leadership still have work to be done before they can kick their feet up.
