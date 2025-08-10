Travis Hunter Sends Wholesome Message to His Detractors
The Jacksonville Jaguars made waves in the 2025 NFL Draft when they traded up with the Cleveland Browns to select Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter Jr. with the second-overall pick. After a disappointing season that saw them regress to just 4-13, the team knew it would need significant upgrades on both sides of the football.
They may have done so with their first-round pick. In college, Hunter gained notoriety for his ability to play both wide receiver and cornerback at an elite level. Not only did he shine on both offense and defense, but he proved to be an ironman, capable of consistently playing twice the amount of snaps as a regular player.
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter Jr. shoots down his haters with positivity
Despite his successful production at both positions, many doubt that he'll be able to maintain his two-way status in the NFL, including new Los Angeles Rams wideout Davante Adams. He's not the first to cast doubt on Travis Hunter Jr., and he certainly won't be the last.
Speaking to FanDuel TV's Kay Adams, Hunter gave insight into his approach to dealing with negativity:
"I think the world is a better place when we're all uplifting each other. So, if you're telling somebody what they can't do just because you can't do it, it's not right. So, I don't connect myself with none of those people... It's a lot of people who just try to take shots at me to see what I would do, but I'm just going to be me, be the happy kid I've always been."
Becoming a high-profile NFL player comes with its ups and downs. While it can bring immense fame, fortune, and adoration, it also comes with scrutiny and judgment that far surpass anything a regular person might face. Being able to discern between genuine criticism and undue vitriol can be the mental difference that elevates a good player up to a superstar who can shine even brighter under the harsh lights of the playoffs.
So far, it seems like the Jaguars don't have anything to worry about with Travis Hunter Jr. All reports point to him being someone who just wants to play good football, on both sides of the rock, and fish in his free time. He might not get as many defensive snaps as he did in the NCAA, but don't be surprised to see him locking down at corner for Jacksonville.
