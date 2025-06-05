What Are the Jaguars Going to Get From Dyami Brown?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have rebuilt their squad this offseason. From trading up in the 2025 NFL Draft to grab two-way star Travis Hunter out of Colorado, to making numerous free agent signings to round out their roster.
One of the signings that kind of flew under the radar was the acquisition of former Washington Commanders WR Dyami Brown. The Jaguars signed Brown to. one-year, $10 million deal that has the chance to go up to $12M with incentives.
Not many people know what to expect from this move, but some analysts have their opinions. Bill Barnwell of "ESPN" believes that Brown will act as more of a "run-blocker" for the Jaguars offense, opening up the field so that Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter have space in the open field.
After a career-high 308 receiving yards during the regular season, he had 229 more during the postseason, including games with 89 and 98 receiving yards during the Commanders' two playoff victories.
Did Brown turn into a different player during that playoff run? I'm not sure I see that on film. Several of his big plays over that stretch came on blown coverages and scramble drills. Those yards count, but they're a product of scheme as opposed to Brown getting himself open. He had a 24-yard catch-and-run on a screen and a 42-yard completion against Lions backups who failed to pass off a route concept correctly. Brown did have a 38-yard gain on a seam route running past rookie corner Terrion Arnold out of the slot, but that was the exception for his production during the playoff run. He also fumbled twice, losing a key fumble early on against the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.
On one hand, the limited usage suggests Brown's modest regular-season numbers were deflated by a lack of opportunity. On the other, it seems telling the Commanders didn't prioritize targets for Brown despite Terry McLaurin being the only imposing option. Don't be surprised to see more of that in Jacksonville, where the throws will go to Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter. Instead of reaching his January form, Brown is likely to make more of an impact as a blocker and clear-out receiver.
It's clear that Brown has the talent and athleticsm to succeed in the league when he's the featured option. However, with a receivier room as stacked as the Jaguars, it's hard to say how much quarterback Trevor Lawrence will actually look his way. It seems to me that Brown will do most of his work behind the scenes.
Follow us on X right now to get into the conversation on Brown @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Get into the debate now on Brown by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.