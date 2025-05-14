Jets Reportedly Set For Fireworks In Week 1
Reports have started to circulate about what the New York Jets' schedule will look like in 2025.
The only matchup that is official as of writing is the fact that the Jets will take on the Denver Broncos in a Week 6 matchup across the pond in London, England at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. There have been leaks left and right, but the London tilt is the only guaranteed matchup at this moment.
The Jets' opponents are official, but the exact schedule isn't. To sum up, the Jets will face the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons, and the Carolina Panthers at home. Technically, the Week 6 clash vs. the Broncos also will be considered a home game too.
The Jets will play the Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the New Orleans Saints on the road.
We will get the official schedule from the team on Wednesday, but leaks have started to come out about the matchups. One worth watching out for is the Steelers game. It will be Justin Fields' first matchup against his old team and also could be Aaron Rodgers' first matchup against the Jets since the two sides went in a different direction -- if he does end up signing in Pittsburgh.
As of writing, nothing is official, but there have been leaks on social media that the Jets and Steelers won't have to wait long for their matchup and it will come Week 1.
This account, "NFL Nerd," has been ahead of the curve with schedule leaks so far this week so it's a safe bet that this will become official. But, until the team announces it, take it with a grain of salt.
